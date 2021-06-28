Kaziranga tiger dies: Investigation finds unjustified shooting, suspended forest guard





A forest ranger at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) was suspended on Sunday after a department investigation found him responsible for the death of a Royal Bengal tiger earlier this month. On June 18, the body of a 10-year-old tiger was found with bullet marks in Japoripothar, below the Kohora range at the edges of the KNPTR. Authorities then said it was an accidental fire that occurred when forest personnel tried to scare the tiger out of a man-made area. Earlier that day, the tiger had killed a cow in a village, located about 50 meters from the forest. After the tigers’ death was reported, the forest department ordered an investigation. A statement from the KNPTR on Sunday said, An investigation carried out by the assistant foreman of the forest in the incident revealed that the firing was unjustified based on which the personnel concerned were suspended. Post mortem, which was performed according to the protocols of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), showed that the bullet had passed through the lungs and heart of the animals, it was further said. When the villagers saw that the cow had been killed, we placed our forest staff there, said P Sivakumar, director, KNPTR. Even if the tiger was not spotted by evening, the department had said guards should be stationed there for the safety of villagers, he added. One of our guards insisted that the tiger had moved back to the forest area. He tried to carry out the search operation himself when the incident occurred. According to our findings, he had not fired into the air, as previously claimed. Ever since he slammed the protocol, he had been suspended, Sivakumar added. While KNPTR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is known for its iconic horned rhino, it also has a population of elephants, wild water buffalo, swamp deer and tigers. It was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2006. Currently, KNPTR has 121 tigers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos