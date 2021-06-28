European Commission highlights the potential benefits of the Northern Ireland Protocol for Stormont MLAs





The potential benefits of the Northern Ireland Protocol are highlighted in the Stormont MLA.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic stressed that dual access to unrestricted selling within the UK and EU markets, which is offered under the protocol, made Northern Ireland a unique place to invest.

Unionists have strongly opposed additional controls in place on goods arriving in the region as part of the protocol, claiming it places a border in the Irish Sea within the UK. People Participate in a Loyal Protest in Newtownards, County Down (Liam McBurney / PA) Demonstrations were held against the protocol and legal challenges were taken against it. Speaking before a committee at the Stormont Assembly on Monday, Mr Sefcovic said Europe had been deeply concerned by negative rhetoric about the protocol, describing it as an instrument to protect peace and stability. He said the protocol offers Northern Ireland free access to twin markets that, when combined, represent potentially the largest purchasing power in the world. The fact that Northern Ireland would be in this unique situation, given this abundant access to both the UK and EU markets, this we must not forget is the access to 500 million potential customers with what may be the most powerful the biggest buyer in the world, he told Stormont MLAs. Brexit chief negotiator and deputy chairman of the EU Brexit Commission Maros Sefcovic speaking from Brussels during an online meeting (Liam McBurney / PA) So these are two markets which have no comparative parallels in the world. Not just 500 million, but purchasing power. The fact is that the EU is in most cases the number one or number two trading partner for all economies, we are definitely number one or number two in all markets when it comes to foreign direct investment and the same goes for destinations. So I think it is a great advantage that Northern Ireland has access to both markets at no cost, which I think offers unique opportunities for different business models, for distribution distribution and for all investment projects which have already been collected in projects by Invest Ireland Ireland. Mr Sefcovic said the EU approach was based on pragmatism, stability and constructive commitment. My goal has always been and continues to be, to move resolutely on a results-oriented path towards lasting solutions, in the interest of all communities in Northern Ireland and for peace and stability, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos