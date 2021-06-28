EU-UK personal data flows set to continue after ‘sufficiency’ agreement





BirgitKorber | iStock | Getty Images LONDONR The European Union on Monday recognized Britain’s privacy policy as adequate with its own rules, a key move that will allow EU-UK data flows to continue after Brexit. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said the decision meant that personal information of EU citizens would be treated with the same level of protection as it would within the bloc when transferred to the UK. Businesses were worried that Britain and the EU would not reach an agreement on data equivalence, potentially jeopardizing billions of dollars worth of digital commerce. When the two sides agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal in December, this did not include an agreement on EU-UK data adequacy. Instead, they introduced a temporary, six-month solution to keep cross-border data flowing. The UK has already recognized the data policies of EU member states as appropriate. On Monday, the commission passed two “sufficiency” rulings, recognizing UK data protection laws as equivalent to EU law, including the General Data Protection Regulation, strict privacy reforms that were introduced in 2018 and an old law on data processing related to criminal offenses. But for the first time, the EU has included a “sunset clause” which means the decisions will expire four years after they take effect. If during that period the UK differs significantly from the EU in data standards, the commission said it could intervene. “The UK has left the EU but today its legal regime of personal data protection is as it was,” said VraJourov, vice president for values ​​and transparency at the European Commission. “At the same time, we have listened very carefully to the concerns expressed by Parliament, the Member States and the European Data Protection Board, in particular regarding the possibility of future divergence from our standards in the UK privacy framework.” she added. Oliver Dowden, Britain’s secretary of state for digital, said: “After more than a year of constructive talks it is right the European Union has officially recognized the UK’s high standards of data protection.” “This will be welcome news for businesses, support ongoing co-operation between the UK and the EU, and help law enforcement authorities keep people safe,” he added. The government said it is now plotting further trade deals and data adequacy deals with other countries. “The UK also needs to move now to complete the development of its international data transfer regime in order to allow companies in the UK not only to exchange data with the EU, but also to be able to have opportunities worldwide, “said Julian David, CEO of techUK industry group.

