South Africa enters strict blockade to fight ‘extremely serious’ impact of Delta variant





The country is experiencing a massive rise in infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said as he announced the new enlargement blockade during a nationwide speech Sunday.

The third wave is currently concentrated in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic engine. But scientists have said it was a ‘matter of days’ before the influence of the Delta variant spread to other provinces.

Restrictions are some of the strictest announced since the first months of the pandemic. All gatherings inside and outside will be banned except funerals and a curfew has been imposed from 21:00 and 4 am.

Alcohol sales are banned while travel in and out of the worst hit Gauteng province will be banned and restaurants will only be allowed for pick-up and drop-off; and schools were closed.

“We are catching a devastating wave that from all indications seems to be going to be worse than the ones that precede it. The peak of this third wave seems to be higher than the previous two waves,” Ramaphosa said. , adding that the peak of the third wave can last even longer than the last two waves. Vaccines have had little effect AROUND 2.7 million people have received a Covid-19 vaccine shot in South Africa, one of the hardest hit countries on the African continent. Public health experts have told CNN that the late start and relatively slow pace of vaccinations mean that vaccinations will have little positive impact on the third wave in the country. “We are doing everything we can to make sure the vaccines are here,” Ramaphosa said, noting that public health measures such as disguising and avoiding meetings are critical. Numerous health professionals in both the private and public sectors in Johannesburg, Gauteng’s largest city, have described to CNN how hospitals are close to capacity and struggling to accommodate the sick. Beds are limited, they say, but so is the lack of trained staff to treat patients. Some critically ill patients have been evacuated to other provinces to receive critical care. The Delta variant that spreads throughout Africa The toughest blockade measures come after a group of scientists informed the public on Saturday in detail how quickly the Delta variant took power in the country. “The new variant seems to be not only growing, but infections have started to prevail in South Africa,” said Tulio de Oliveira, director of the CIS Research Innovation and Ranking Platform (KRISP). Earlier this year, KRISP identified another variant, now known as the Beta variant, that swept through South Africa in a second intense wave. While more studies need to be completed, de Oliveira believes that genomic surveillance will show that the third wave in South Africa is directly related to the emergence of the Delta variant. The Delta variant is now rapidly spreading globally and is present in more than 85 popular countries, he said. “In Africa, it seems to be very widespread as well. With many countries in South Africa, East Africa, Central Africa and West Africa.” In neighboring Namibia, the Delta variant has not yet been discovered but the country is facing a rise in Covid infections with more than 500 registered viral deaths in June, according to country data healthy ministry Over 19,000 of Namibia’s 2.5 million people are currently infected with Covid-19, extending the country’s fenced healthcare system. According to data from the World Health Organization , nearly 85,000 people have tested positive in Covid in Namibia and only about 123,000 vaccine doses have been administered since 24 June. Namibia’s public health facilities are also struggling with a lack of oxygen supplies with many Covid patients seeking means of respiration.

David McKenzie reported from Johannesburg, South Africa and Nimi Princewill reported from Abuja, Nigeria.







