Ethiopian forces retreat to Tigray and rebels enter the capital





MEKELLE, Ethiopia In a major turning point in Ethiopia’s eight-month civil war in the northern Tigray region, Tigrayan fighters began entering the regional capital Monday night after Ethiopian government troops withdrew from the city. The Ethiopian military has been occupying the Tigray region since last November, after occupying in cooperation with Eritrean forces and militia to oust control from the regional government. The Tigrayan fighters, known as the Tigray Defense Forces, spent months recruiting and recruiting new fighters, and then last week launched a rotating counterattack back toward the capital, Mekelle. New York Times reporters in Mekelle saw thousands of residents take to the streets Monday night, waving flags and firing fireworks after hearing that Tigrayan forces had advanced into the city. The rapid advance of the Tigrayans was a significant setback for the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had stated when he sent his forces to the volatile Tigray region last year that the operation would end in a few weeks.

Sisay Hagos, a 36-year-old who was celebrating at Mekelle on Monday, said, They invaded us. Abiy is a liar and a dictator, but he has already been defeated. Tigray will be an independent country! Refugees and international observers have accused the occupying forces of widespread atrocities, including ethnic cleansing, and pushing the region on the brink of starvation. But from the beginning, the party in control of the Tigrays regional government, known as the Tigrayan Peoples Liberation Front, or TPLF, which for many years was the ruling party in Ethiopia, has promised to resist. Soldiers belonging to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces were seen leaving Mekelle in vehicles all day Monday, some of them with looted materials, according to international and aid workers. Soldiers also broke into the UNICEF and World Food Program compound and disconnected the internet, they said. Shops in the city closed early.

Politicians with the interim government that was installed in Tigray by Ethiopia’s central government have also withdrawn from Mekelle, and some were already back in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, international officials said.

The recent shifts at Mekelle followed more than a week of escalating violence and troop movements in the Tigray region. Heavy weapons were part of the fighting on both sides and major cities reportedly exchanged hands between Ethiopian, Eritrean and Tigris forces, UN security documents show. The Tigray Defense Forces have in recent weeks captured areas south of Mekelle that were until recently controlled by soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, which was allied with the Ethiopian government. The rebels say they have captured several thousand Ethiopian soldiers and are holding them hostage. Ethiopian forces reportedly abandoned a number of strategic positions around Adigrat, Abiy Adiy and in some places south of Tigray. Getachew Reda, an executive member of the Front for the Liberation of the Tigray Peoples, said in a telephone interview last week that Tigris forces which have grown to thousands of young volunteers have gone on the offensive, targeting four divisions of the Ethiopian army. We have launched an offensive in divisions that we believed were critical, Mr Getachew said. At the same time they have abandoned many cities and towns. Declan Walsh reported from Mekelle, Ethiopia and Simon Marks from Brussels, Belgium.

