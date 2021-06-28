Moghbazar Blast: Investigators still in the dark

A bus destroyed by Sunday blast at a building in the Moghbazar Wireless Gate area, Dhaka, among other things, shows how massive the blast was. Photo taken on Monday, June 28, 2021 Mehedi Hasan / Dhaka Tribune

Four people in critical condition

Investigators have not yet made any progress in identifying the causes following the massive blast that shook the Moghbazar area of ​​Dhaka, reporting that it killed seven and injured 50, with four in critical condition.

At least four agencies have visited the scene along with the fire service. However, the cause of the explosion remains a mystery.

After visiting the site of the explosion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed initially suspected that the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak as he had sniffed methane gas at the site.

He, however, preferred not to draw any conclusions as the opinion of experts in this regard had not yet been made.

“When gas cylinders are not properly maintained, they can turn into explosives and create strong waves,” the IGP thinks.

Senior fire service officials also feel the same way. After visiting the site, the Director (operation) of the Fire and Civil Protection Service, Lt. Col. Zillur Rahman, hinted that it could have come from a gas leak, referring to the explosion at the Narayanganj Mosque that occurred last year.

Members of the Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) visit the site of the explosion in Moghbazar, Dhaka for an inspection on Monday, 28 June 2021 | Mehedi Hasan / Dhaka Tribune

Abul Kalam Azad, chief explosives inspector in the explosives department, said there must have been more than one catalyst that caused the heavy wave during the incident.

Abul Kalam Azad, said: “The presence of hydrocarbons was found on the ground floor of Shwarma House in Moghbazar in the capital. Hydrocarbons are a component of natural gas. However, the occurrence of such a large explosion only from gas is unusual. ”

There may be a gas leak but the explosion may not have started from this alone. The explosion may have occurred from a short circuit or something else.

There may have been many flammable products and the air conditioner may also have exploded at the same time, he explained to the Dhaka Tribune.

But both the police IGP and the head of the explosives department denied any chance of criminal activity after the blast, saying there was still no reason for such speculation.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company (MD) Ali Iqbal Md Nurullah claimed that the explosion was not a pipeline leak.

“The gas line of the building was very small, with a diameter of only 3-4 inches, with a pressure of only 2 psi. “There should not be too much gas,” he told the Dhaka Tribune.

Citing locals, he said: “Cooking on the ground floor was done with two LPG canisters. We are assuming that such an incident may occur as a result of the explosion of a cylinder. However, it is not entirely safe. ”

A team from the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) initially said it did not find any problems with the wiring that could have started the explosion.

Five investigative committees formed so far

Police have formed a seven-member committee to investigate the large explosion under the additional commissioner of the CTTC unit of DMP Asaduzzman.

The Fire Service has formed a five-member investigation committee under the Director (operation) Lieutenant Colonel Zillur Rahman while the Explosives Department formed a three-member investigation committee.

All three commissions were asked to submit their reports within seven working days.

Meanwhile, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd. formed a three-member committee while DPDC formed another committee. Both committees have a working day to submit their reports.

Confusion over the number of deaths, 4 in critical condition

DMP Commissioner Shafiqul on Sunday evening informed the media that seven people had died in the incident while Fire Service Director General Brigadier General Sajjad Hossain said the service had been notified of the deaths of only three people.

However, Charge d’Affaires Ramna police officer (OC) Monirul Islam told Dhaka Tribune that law enforcement officers mistakenly counted a dead body twice after it was sent to two different hospitals. By the time the report was recorded around 8 a.m. Monday, he said the death toll was six and nine were admitted to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (Ramna division) Sajjadur Rahman also confirmed the death of 6 and the injuries of over 50.

Meanwhile, Md Nur Nabi, 30, Imran Hossain, 25, and Md Russell, 21, were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery with 90% burn injuries, said Dr Samanta Lal Sen, institute coordinator.

SM Kamal Hossain, 62, has been admitted to the victim unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said a residential doctor of the hospital.

The blast left the building unusable

Investigators said the building was irreparably damaged and so the building needed to be rebuilt to be used again.

Explosive Chief Inspector Abul Kalam Azad told the Dhaka Tribune that due to the explosion the building could no longer be used and decisions had to be made by the owner.

Lt. Col. Zillur Rahman, Director (operation) of the Fire and Civil Protection Service agreed, saying the building was irreparably damaged.

“It is not possible to use. The building owner has to make a decision whether to demolish it. “No one should enter the building for security reasons,” Zillur added.

Rakhi Neer’s guardian disappears

Harunur Rashid, the caretaker of the Rakhi Neer building where the blast allegedly took place, disappeared after the incident.

His daughter, Hena Begum, said she could not find her father after searching for him at numerous hospitals.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Energy and Energy Nasrul Hamid was asked to address Parliament under Rule 300 in connection with the Moghbazar explosion. Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu made the request for a point of order in Parliament on Monday.

Meanwhile, a case will be filed at the Ramna police station in connection with the incident.