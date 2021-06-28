Two explosions hit the eastern Congolese city of Beni





ME Congo on Monday halted public gatherings for two days in Beni after the eastern city was hit by two blasts. A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a busy intersection in Beni on Sunday, the same day another blast rocked a Catholic church, authorities said. No bombs killed any civilians, but the government closed the main meeting areas for two days and imposed restrictions on public meetings as a precaution against further explosions. The suicide bomber was identified as a Ugandan who was a member of the Allied Democratic Forces rebels, according to Congolese army spokesman Lt. Anthony Mwalushay. The suicide bombing was the first such attack in Beni, worrying authorities who noted that the ADF longtime rebel group has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in recent years. We arrested two suspects and intercepted their communications, Mwalushay said Monday. I call on the population to be calm and very vigilant. Ad Schools, markets and churches are closed for 48 hours in Beni, he said. We do not want a crowd of more than 10 people for security reasons to avoid falling into the trap of the modus operandi of the UGandan ADF rebels in Beni, he said. A bomb had also exploded early Sunday at a Catholic church in the Butsili district of Beni in Beni. No one was killed, but two people were seriously injured. We were about to open the church doors to allow believers to attend Mass. We heard a bomb inside the church. Two people were already there for the morning prayer, said Mathe Kombi Victoire who works at the church. This is the third attack in 2021 on a religious target, according to military and government authorities who noted that two imams were killed by ADF rebels earlier this year. Many Beni residents stayed home in fear on Monday. We would like the Congolese government to strengthen its military presence in certain parts of the city of Beni so that these types of explosions do not occur again, said resident Mumbere Mafuta. It is serious because these kinds of explosions resemble that of a terrorist and here in Beni we have never seen such things. Today it is a bar, church and market. We do not know if tomorrow will be a school. God help us. Ad The ADF has its origins in neighboring Uganda and has been a threat in eastern Congo for more than 20 years. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for several attacks carried out by ADF rebels, but the exact relationship between the groups is unclear. A Congolese military campaign was launched against the rebels last year and fighters have dispersed and fled to various parts of eastern Congo, where dozens of armed groups are fighting for control of mineral-rich territory. The rebels have responded to the military offensive with increased attacks, particularly in Beni and the surrounding area. ___ Kamale reported from Kinshasa, Congo.

