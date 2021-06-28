Fire Near London Train Station Closes Roads and Empties





LONDONR A huge fire broke out on Monday near a major train station in London, sending a ball of fire into the streets and large piles of smoke over parts of the city. About 100 firefighters fought for two hours to bring the blaze under control. Police said the blast had nothing to do with terrorism, calming the nerves as observers posted dramatic footage of flames firing from a garage set in arches below Elephant and Castle station. Five people were inside the garage, which was housed in an auto repair shop, when the fire broke out just before 2pm A person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, according to London Fire Brigade station commander James Ryan. The other four had already left when firefighters arrived, he added. The London Ambulance Service said six people were treated for injuries at the scene, and one was transported to hospital.

Firefighters and police evacuated Elephant and Castle Station, which is a major transit hub in South London, as well as a nearby residential building, sending people to the adjacent streets. The fire department also warned nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed during the incident. There are significant road closures and the public is advised to avoid the area, Southwark Police posted on Twitter, adding, the incident is not believed to be related to terror. The fire brigade said three commercial units under the arches supporting the station had caught fire, as well as four cars and a telephone booth. Shortly before 4pm, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire, which he described as very heavy, had been brought under control. The Sun, a British tabloid, posted images of what it said was a police officer holding two young children down a ladder to make sure. The underground station at Elephant and Castle remained open and police said they hoped to reopen the roads early in the evening. A neighborhood theater, Southwark Playhouse, opened its doors, posting, If you have been evacuated and need a place, our door is open for you to charge your phone, have some water or take a seat at our bar .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/28/world/europe/fire-near-london-train-station-closes-roads-and-prompts-evacuations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos