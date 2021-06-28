Illegal farm houses in the foothills of Aravallis collapsed in Gurugram





Three illegal farm houses, including one that was set up as a model house, at the foot of Aravallis in Gairatpur Bas village were demolished by the City and Country Planning Department (DTCP) on Monday. DTCP officials said the developers were illegally building these farmhouses and were planning to sell plots in an area of ​​10 hectares, for the construction of farmhouses. The plot where the colony took place is classified as agricultural land and is owned by private developers, according to the revenue registers of the administrations. RS Bhath, the city planner for Gurugram, said while two farmhouses were under construction, the third developed as a model house to attract soft shoppers. The developers, taking advantage of the blockade, were trying to develop 10 hectares of land illegally, despite the fact that it is at the foot of Aravallis. No permits were obtained and all norms were violated, Bhath said, adding a road network and other constructions were also destroyed. The DTCP also issued a notice to a family residing in a farmhouse in the area to vacate the premises. An FIR would be registered against the developers, officials said. According to the state urban development rules, the Gurugram district is notified as a controlled urban area, where permits are required from the competent authorities for the development of a colony. The DTCP implementation team deployed three grounding machines to destroy the structures. A team of Gurugram police personnel was also present on site to maintain control of the situation. Ashish Sharma, a city planning assistant with enforcement arm, said developers had also flattened 15 acres adjacent to the illegal colony and carried out road mapping in the area. A neighboring plot was also cleared of signs. The owners have been given a clear warning that any illegal construction by the competent authority will be demolished. Criminal cases will also be filed against offenders, he said. The development of illegal farm houses in Aravallis and its hills has been a major issue facing the district administration and local urban bodies. Last year, the department had demolished 19 such illegal homes in Aravallis after the Supreme Court became aware of the breach. Last week, Sohna City Council demolished 10 illegal farm houses built in the village of Raisina, which is located near the village of Gairatpur Bas.

