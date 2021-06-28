68 percent of COVID-19 vaccines in PH composed of Sinovac – Manila Bulletin





The country has received a total of 12 million doses of Sinovac vaccines from China, representing 68.75 percent of the total supply of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in the country. Vaccine Tsar Carlito Galvez Jr. provides updates on the immunization program during Pres. Duterte public address on June 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy of RTVM livestream) During President Duterte’s pre-recorded speech Monday evening, June 28, vaccine tsar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Sinovac has been the most stable company in terms of delivering much-needed strikes to the country. Galvez presented a graph which showed that out of a total of 17,455,470 vaccine supplies distributed since February 28, about 68.75 percent or 12 million doses are CoronaVac-Sinovac strokes. It was followed by Britain’s AstraZeneca with 2,556,000 doses (14.64 per cent); Pfizer and Moderna from the United States with 2,469,870 doses (14.15 percent) and 249,600 doses (1.43 percent) respectively; and Sputnik V from Russia with 180,000 doses (1.03 percent). Vaccines available locally are shown in this list submitted by vaccine tsar Carlito Galvez Jr. during Pres. Duterte public address on June 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy of RTVM livestream) Earlier in the day, Galvez thanked China for its commitment to helping the government support its immunization vaccination by continuously distributing a large volume of its vaccines. “This is the most stable supply now. From all manufacturers, it is very diligent and timely ([Sinovac] is the steady supply of the gap now. Of all the producers, it is the most diligent and timely) “, he said. Meanwhile, the full supply of vaccines will increase further with the expected expectation of 99,600 doses of Moderna on June 29th. “These will be given to Filipino foreign workers (OFWs), sailors and various government front lines,” Galvez said, referring to the A4 priority sector which is made up of economic frontliners. Scheduled deliveries of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for June, July, and August are presented by Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. during Pres. Duterte public address on June 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy of RTVM livestream) Further, a total of 13,320,800 doses are scheduled to arrive in July. Deliveries include 1.17 million doses of AstraZeneca that will arrive from July 5 to 12; and 250,800 Moderna doses on 12 July. A total of 500,000 doses of Pfizer will also arrive on July 12 as the national government successfully negotiated with the US manufacturer that agreed to have an early distribution of vaccines. The first batch of vaccines procured by Pfizer was supposed to arrive in August or eight weeks after the supply agreement was signed. The supply agreement was signed by Galvez and Health Sec. Francisco Duque III June 19 last. “We are very grateful for that development,” Galvez said. Further, there are also 5.5 million doses of Sinovac coming next month, as well as four million doses of vaccines not yet recognized by the COVAX structure; 800,000 to one million doses of donations from the United States which, according to Galvez, are likely to be Johnson & Johnson (J&J); and 1.1 million doses of donations from the Japanese government. In August, the supply of vaccines will increase further with the arrival of 13.67 million doses consisting of Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and donations from the COVAX structure.



