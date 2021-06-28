BJP J&K unit urges workers to get ready for assembly elections | India News





JAMMU: Just days after Prime Minister Modi held an all-party meeting with leaders from Jammu & Kashmir, the BJP J&K unit on Monday adopted a resolution calling for an early end to the demarcation exercise and the holding of assembly elections in the territory of the union.

We must prepare for the elections from today and walk together for the success of our mission, which is to form the next government with the chief minister BJP by a full majority. I am sure that with your efforts, we will overcome all obstacles and come out victorious whenever the elections are held, said the president of BJP J&K Ravinder Raina.

Raina said the party has a big mission ahead of it to form the next government in Jammu & Kashmir.

The senior BJP leader briefed workers about the meeting of all parties chaired by the Prime Minister on June 24 and said the meeting ended the political stalemate in J&K.

“In the recent terrorist attacks in the territory of the union, Raina said that no terrorist will be spared by our brave police and other security forces.”

They have once again shed innocent blood by killing an SPO along with his wife and a daughter in the Pulwama region south of Kashmir. Cowardly Pakistani terrorists want J&K turned into a graveyard but our security forces will not allow them to succeed in their evil plans. They will be made to death, Raina said.

He reiterated that the BJP is a nationalist party and all nationalists across the country should feel safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Our security forces and workers held the national flag raised and sacrificed their lives for the country. We salute them, he added.

Raina said the party’s Labor Committee expressed concern about illegal mining activities and the rising rates of small minerals and sand.

We demand the intervention of the lieutenant governor to put an end to illegal mining and reduce escalating prices. We will not hesitate to start an agitation in the public interest, he added.

The party also called for addressing the issues of Village Defense Committees and special police officers, as well as house guards, who fought alongside security agencies to eradicate terrorism from the difficult and mountainous districts of Jammu.

