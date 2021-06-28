Evyatar West Bank eviction is still approaching, the postal agreement is not yet finalized

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that an agreement to prevent the forced eviction of the West Coast Evyatar post had not yet been finalized, although settlers had announced hours earlier on Monday that they had accepted the terms of an agreement.



“This is a sensitive issue. The issue is not closed yet. We are trying to reach a compromise,” Bennett told his faction, adding that it was still too early to celebrate.



Bennett added that Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and Home Secretary Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) were working on a deal with the settlers.



A few hours ago, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, and the leaders of the Nahala Movement, Daniella Weiss and Zvi Elimelech Sharaf held a festive press conference to announce what they thought was a rare deal concluded to allow the final legalization of the hilltop community.

It was unclear, however, whether Evyatar would be designated as a new neighborhood of Kfar Tapuach’s settlement located a few miles away, or whether it would be classified as a completely new settlement if the deal was finalized.

The leaders of the settlers who spoke of the agreement characterized it as leading to the final authorization of Evyatar as a new solution.



Creating an entirely new settlement has been a rare occurrence in the last three decades. Right-wing activists in Evyatar hailed the compromise as a victory and entered into song and dance, with some holding up a large Israeli flag.

“You have created something here that has not been done for 30 years,” Dagan told 52 families and many activists who moved to the site since its founding in May.

The compromise, mediated by Bennett, the IDF and the settlement leaders, would allow the immediate deployment of an army base in the country and the opening of a jeshiva on the small hilltop, located near Route 505 near the Tapuach junction, from August.

Route 505 connects the West Bank region of Samaria with the Jordan Valley, and settlers have argued for an Israeli presence there to prevent Palestinians from riding a wedge between the two regions.

The plan then calls on the IDF to complete a land survey within six months to ensure that the land in the Evyatar area is not privately owned by Palestine and that its status, which is now designated as study land, is the status of which is not clear, can be changed on state land.

Once the land status is confirmed, the government can authorize Evyatar as a new solution. Earlier this month, Samaria Regional Council submitted an Evyatar master plan to the Civil Administration requesting that it be designated as a Kfar Tapuach neighborhood.

When the deal is finalized, families and activists living in Evyatar will leave voluntarily by the end of the week and the modular structures and equipment on site will remain there until the hilltop is legally developed.

It is rare for an agreement to be mediated to authorize a post office as an entirely new residence, and the speed with which the post office was built, just under two months, effectively meant that the government had sanctioned the creation of a new settlement.

During his tenure, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did this only once, when he authorized the creation of the Amihai solution. He also transformed at least five posts into entirely new settlements and allowed the authorization of dozens of others as new neighborhoods of existing settlements, but none of those posts were created when Netanyahu was prime minister.