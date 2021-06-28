China gets the world’s second largest hydropower dam online; rejects warnings about environmental damage





The dam lies in a deep and narrow gorge at the top of the Yangtze, China’s longest river, on the earthquake-prone border between Yunnan and Sichuan provinces.

This aerial photo taken on June 26, 2021 shows the 289-meter-long Baihetan Hydropower Station in Zhaotong, in southwest China’s Yunnan province. AFP

Beijing:China began operating the world’s second-largest hydropower plant on Monday in what officials hailed as an important milestone in Beijing’s carbon neutrality goals, despite warnings of environmental damage. The 289-meter (948-foot-high) Baihetan Hydropower Plant in southwest China, the world’s second-largest power generation dam in the country, began partial operation Monday morning, state media reported. The Baihetan was built with a total installed capacity of 16,000 megawatts, which means it will eventually be able to generate enough electricity once a day to meet the energy needs of 500,000 people for a full year, according to state transmitters CCTV. The country has been in the throes of hydropower construction in recent years as it competes to meet the growing energy needs of the world’s largest population. The dam lies in a deep and narrow gorge at the top of the Yangtze, China’s longest river, on the earthquake-prone border between Yunnan and Sichuan provinces. Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped the plant would be able to “make greater contributions towards achieving carbon offsets and carbon neutrality goals,” in a congratulatory message issued by the government. The Baihetan Dam rehearsal on Monday coincides with the Communist Party centennial celebrations this week. Xi’s promise last year to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 has added to the construction urgency. But environmental groups have warned for years that dam construction is destroying rare plant and animal habitats, including the critically endangered Yangtze Finpo Porpoise. The construction of the dam on the river has changed the composition of the sediment in the water, causing “great large-scale hydrophysical and human health risk affecting the downstream Yangtze River basins,” the scientists wrote in a paper published in Elsevier’s journal. Science of the Total Environment this month. Massive engineering projects have also displaced hundreds of thousands of local communities and sparked concern in neighboring countries. China’s planned mega-dam in Tibet’s Medog County, which is set to cross the Three Gorges Dam in size, has been described by analysts as a threat to Tibetan cultural heritage and a way for Beijing to effectively control part India’s substantial water supply. The impact of the dams on the Chinese part of the Mekong has also raised fears that irreversible damage is being done to a waterway which feeds 60 million people downstream as it crosses the Vietnamese Delta.

