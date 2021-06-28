Economists doubt India’s new loan guarantees will boost growth





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will extend federal bank loan guarantees to small businesses and the health and tourism sectors to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das attend RBI Central Board Meeting in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019. REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis Industry executives and economists said the new loan guarantees, amounting to $ 35 billion, may provide temporary relief but would not be enough to boost economic growth. Sitharaman said the government will waive visa fees for 500,000 foreign tourists and extend loan guarantees for health, tourism and small businesses amounting to 1.1 trillion rupees ($ 14.8 billion). The government will extend federal loan guarantees to businesses to 4.5 trillion rupees from a previous limit of 3 trillion rupees, she said. The government also plans to spend an additional $ 12.6 billion on providing free food to poor people by November and $ 5.78 billion in the current fiscal year on expanding health services and the digital network. Unlike advanced economies, which provided large incentive packages for households, India has relied on pouring more state funds into infrastructure, state guarantees for bank loans for pandemic-hit businesses, and free cereals for the poor. Much of the fiscal support is still below the line and in the form of loan guarantees, rather than direct incentives, said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. She said that given the limited effectiveness of monetary easing, continued support for countercyclical fiscal policy and avoidance of premature consolidation remained essential. LIMITED STIMUL Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of the rating agency Moody’s, said the new measures would have an impact of about 0.6 trillion rupees ($ 8.08 billion) on government finances and their success would depend on withdrawal, or from actual expenses. Economists have lowered their growth forecast for the current fiscal year starting in April to 7.5-8% from a previous estimate of 10-11% amid growing concern about the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccines and the spread of the variant very catchy Delta. Industry and opposition leaders have called for petrol and diesel tax cuts and money transfers for the poor to boost consumer demand. India’s economic growth rate rose to 1.6% in January-March compared to a year ago, but economists are increasingly pessimistic about this quarter following a second wave of COVID-19 infections in April-May. The Bank of India has kept interest rates at record levels as it has taken liquidity measures to support growth, despite rising retail inflation. There is a need to rebuild trust among people so that consumer demand attracts attraction on a sustainable basis, said Sanjiv Mehta, senior vice president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. ($ 1 = 74.2960 Indian Rupees) Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Edited by Toby Chopra, Jacqueline Wong and Timothy Heritage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-india-economy/economists-doubt-indias-new-loan-guarantees-will-boost-growth-idUSKCN2E40X3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos