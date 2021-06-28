Vanderbilt travelers were reminded to book through Concur, World Travel Service | Vanderbilt News





As domestic and international travel resumes at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanderbilt University staff are reminded to book their trip through Accept online booking tool or directly with World Travel Service. Vanderbilt employees must use Concur or WTS to book business trips. Employees can book through the Concur vehicle or directly with a WTS agent; however, employees should contact a WTS agent when making complex domestic airline bookings or any international airline bookings and when changing existing ticket bookings. Passengers automatically register with Vanderbilts’s international security provider, Anvil, when booking through Concur / WTS. If passengers have an unused plane ticket credit on file at Concur, their travel request will be reviewed by the WTS team, whose agents will apply for the unused ticket upon Concur’s initial request. When calling and booking directly with an agent, the unused ticket applies immediately. For any travel booking questions, please contact [email protected] Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport early, as security waiting times have increased. Visit Vanderbilt Global Security Office Website for important information about instructions for pandemic trips and what to expect when traveling. In addition, Global Security provides 24/7 support and expert guidance for those planning a trip under the complex and highly nuanced circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 80 percent of the world is currently below the Department of State’s level 3 or 4’s travel counseling level and / or a CDC’s level 3 to 4 travel health notice, and almost all travel carries a higher level high risk at this time. With ever-changing entry and exit requirements worldwide, the Global Security team can assist travelers in assessing their personal risks by providing pre-departure guidance and location-specific consultations. Contact Andrea Bordeau, director of global security and safety, for more information, or email [email protected] for general questions. Faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to contact the Vanderbilt Travel Risk Assessment Committee prior to all international travel and submit international travel requests to [email protected] For more information and resources, visit Vanderbilt University Travel Website.

