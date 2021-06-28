International Experts Join Microba Life Sciences IBD Advisory Panel | tidings

BRISBANE, Australia, June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The precise microbiome science company, Life Sciences Microbes, has appointed three respected top leaders in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) to their IBD Advisory Panel to translate research into clinical results for those suffering from IBD.
Professors from Mount Sinai Physicians, Professor Jean-Frederic Colombel, MD and University of Miami Health System, Professor Maria Teresa Abreu will join Australian Associate Professor Jake Begun by Mater Health to lead the company therapeutic programs to address the main unmet clinical needs associated with IBD treatment.
The three renowned gastroenterology experts will provide insight for the Microba research team on clinical therapeutic needs, translating therapeutic candidates within and through the clinic.
The goal is to accelerate patient entry into new microbiome-based therapies to improve the standard of care.
Based in the USA Professor Jean-Frederic Colombel MD is an internationally renowned clinician and researcher at IBD, having made numerous substantial discoveries in IBD genetics, risk factors and treatments.
Professor Maria Teresa Abreu is a globally recognized expert in intestinal inflammation, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Her lab focuses on innate immunity, diet and the role of the microbiome to improve therapies for IBD.
Harvard-trained, Associate Professor Jakob Begun is a world-renowned leader in clinical trials and research, specializing in the care delivery and effectiveness of current therapies.
CEO of Microba Blake Wills said the new advisory panel consisted of a group of globally experienced gastroenterologists who would add significant value to the company’s mission to achieve significant advances in medicine.
“These three respected experts form our IBD Advisory Panel and their collective skills will support the development of our new therapies,” he said.
“The caliber of Professor Colombel, Dr. Abreu and Associate Professor Begun will assist us in developing the necessary new treatments that will advance the care of patients suffering from challenging IBD symptoms.”
Associate Professor Jake Begun is one of Australian leading gastroenterologists, IBD Group Leader at the Mater Research Institute and President of the Gastroenterology Society of Australian IBD Faculty Executive Committee.
“Inflammatory Bowel Disease, like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, is a debilitating disease for many people and remains a critical need for safe and effective therapies that will ensure lasting remission, improve quality of life and reduce the need for surgery or hospital. admissions, “he said.
“Through this International Advisory Panel, we will aim to accelerate the development of our therapeutic candidates and inform the future microbiome-based diagnostics tools through first human access and run from Microba big data. “
IBD is prevalent worldwide, with 396 cases per 100,000 cases, with about 6.8 million living with IBD around the globe in 2019[1].
About Microba Life Sciences
Life Sciences Microbes is a precision microbiome science company that takes a first-person, data-driven approach to therapeutic discovery. Powered by precision analysis, Microba Therapeutic Discovery Platform is utilizing the microbiome to make significant advances in medicine. By combining human data with key computer approaches, Microba has identified key candidates for microbiome-derived treatments that have achieved excellent results and are preparing for human trials.
[1] https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langas/article/PIIS2468-1253(19)30333-4/fulltext
