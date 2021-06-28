GREAT NEWS! After IPL, ICC T20 2021 World Cup SHIFTED in UAE, check out what BCCI officials said – all details here





ICC T20 2021 World Cup relocated to UAE: Important news for cricket fans across the country as the 2021 edition of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup will be relocated to the UAE. Cricket fans across the country will not be able to catch their favorite cricket in action from their homes. The decision to relocate the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup was made taking into account the country’s COVID-19 situation. “We will inform the International Cricket Council today that we are relocating the T20 World Cup to the UAE. Dates will be set by the ICC,” ANI told Jay Shah, Secretary, Cricket Control Board for India (BCCI). We will inform the International Cricket Council today that we are relocating the T20 World Cup to the UAE. Dates will be set by the ICC: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at ANI ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021 “T20 World Cup in India to relocate to the UAE,” BCTI BC President Sourav Ganguly told PTI. T20 World Cup in India to be relocated to UAE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at PTI India Trust Press (@PTI_News) June 28, 2021 Earlier, the ICC had clarified that BCCI would retain the tournament hosting rights even if the tournament moved abroad, ANI reported. Coincidentally, the remaining edition of the Premier League Indian League (IPL) will also end in the UAE. The IPL is set to start on 19 September 2021, and the finals will be played on 15 October 2021. The IPL will end shortly before the T20 World Cup. “As for the T20 World Cup, today was the deadline when we had to inform the ICC of our decision. So today there was a conference call between the BCCI office holders. We met and saw the COVID situation,” BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla told ANI. As for the T20 World Cup, today was the deadline when we have to inform the ICC of our decision. Thus, today was a conference call among BCCI office holders. We met and saw the situation of COVID: BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RiRSK6hw5t ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021 Shukla further added that no one is really sure about the COVID-19 situation in the country over the next two-three months, ANI reported. Taking all these factors into account, the decision was made to relocate the T20 World Cup to the UAE as it is ideally the best place after India, Shukla said.

The BCCI vice-president also added, “The dates will be the same. Immediately after the IPL will start. The qualifiers can take place in Oman and the rest of the matches will be in three areas – Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah.” The ICC T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 in Australia. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the tour was postponed to 2021 in India.

