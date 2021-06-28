Ault Global Holdings announces agreement to buy up to 40% of Adtech Pharma, Inc.





LAS VEGAS – (WIRE BUSINESS) –Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company ( company), announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to purchase up to 40% of the current capital in Adtech Pharma, Inc. (Adtech), an innovative biotechnology company, for $ 3 million. Adtech is an innovative biotechnology firm that has developed a new formulation of a single-source synthetic cannabinoid therapeutic glaucoma. Adtech believes it has a worldwide market of over $ 4 billion in annual sales for glaucoma eye therapists. Adtech features an experienced management team: Robert Kupper, PhD, is President and CEO of Adtechs, and previously was with the National Institutes of Health, WR Grace, Hercules, Rhodes Technologies and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals;

Lex Adjei, PhD, is Adtechs Vice President of R&D and previously served with AbbVie, Kos Pharmaceuticals and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals;

Ping Chang, PhD, is Adtechs Vice President of Operations and previously was with Pfizer, Schering Plow, Merck, Rhodes Technologies and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals; AND

Iok-Hou Pang, PhD, is Adtechs Vice President of Product Development, and previously was with Alcon, Novartis, and is the founding president of the School of Pharmacy at the University of North Texas. Investing in Adtech is done through Digital Energy Credit, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Highlights regarding Adtech and NB-110, a new ophthalmic formulation with a unique mechanism of action progression: NB-110 consists of a synthetic cannabinoid Nabilone in the absence of any preservative and its formulation mimics a human tear to promote efficient delivery through the cornea to the retina and optic nerves in the back of the eye;

Adtech will own the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered in the composition, method of production and use;

Adtech notes that, to date, no company has demonstrated in clinical trials that natural cannabinoids are effective for glaucoma, despite anecdotal evidence;

Synthetic Nabilon is a cannabinoid receptor agonist, a crystalline and is stable under heat, light and oxygen, an advantage over naturally occurring cannabinoids such as dronabinol and cannabidiol;

Based on Adtechs preclinical findings, NB-110 aims to reduce interocular pressure and protect optic nerves for glaucoma patients;

Adtech believes that its formulation makes this medicine unique and differentiates it from today’s glaucoma medicines; AND

Adtech is pursuing a regulatory route 505 (b) (2) for the NB-110 to provide an alternative solution for those who view current inadequate treatments. Milton Todd Ault, III, CEO of Companies, stated, We are very pleased to partner with Adtech and their highly talented and experienced management team. The power of the Ault Globals platform is affirmed by our recent successes. We continue to grow our platform and invest in undervalued businesses and disruptive technology with a global impact. Dr. Robert Kupper, President and CEO of Adtech stated, I am excited to partner with Ault Global Holdings to advance Adtechs science and technology with a view to distributing medicines to patients in need. For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that shareholders, investors and any other interested parties read the public records of Companies with SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and press releases available in the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com. About Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that pursues economic growth by adopting undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly-owned and majority subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company offers mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense / aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical / biopharma and textiles. In addition, the Company provides loans to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings is headquartered at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com. Statements looking forward This press release contains future statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These future statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend on or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as beliefs, plans, forecasts, projects, estimates, forecasts, goals, strategy, future, opportunity , can, will, should, can, potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are far-sighted statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only on the date they are made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any of them publicly in the light of new information or future events. Current results may differ materially from those contained in any future statements, as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that may affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the US Securities and Exchange Commission Company registers, including, but not limited to of, Company Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8 -K All registrations are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companies website at www.AultGlobal.com.

