Australians under the age of 60 can now ask their GP for an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The National Cabinet has agreed to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for residential care workers for the elderly and announced a new compensation scheme that allows GPs to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to every Australian adult.

The decision comes as coronavirus outbreaks in Australia have revived calls for vaccinations to rise amid concerns about the highly contagious Delta species that sweeps the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday evening said national cabinet leaders had approved mandatory vaccination for care workers for elderly residents, in a bid to complete what was supposed to be the first phase of the spread and protect some of the people. most vulnerable of the country.

“This is not something that any government should do lightly … we have been considering this issue for some time now based on the best possible medical advice,” Mr Morrison said.

Of the 910 deaths in Australia from COVID-19, 685 have been aged care residents.

Mr Morrison said the goal of the mandatory plan was to complete the spread of care-based vaccination for the elderly by mid-September, through a combination of state health orders and community measures.

$ 11 million support package

In an effort to ensure that there are no unintended consequences, such as elderly care workers leaving the sector, the federal government will provide $ 11 million to allow nursing care facilities to provide paid leave for personnel to be vaccinated.

Age Services and Australia Services welcomed the announcement, including $ 11 million support, but said the critical issue would be to ensure easy access to supplies.

“The reason why there are low vaccination rates has little to do with our workers,” said ACSA CEO Patricia Sparrow.

“The best way to improve vaccination rates is to make it as easy as possible for older care workers, including through on-the-job vaccination.

“Our workers were given priority as 1A and 1B at the beginning of the year, however they are still awaiting vaccination. It is not their fault.”

“We simply have not seen the level of urgency, planning or clear communication needed by the federal government and this needs to be urgently corrected.”

Nepal-born personal care worker in elderly care Sanu Ghimere told SBS News that workers want the vaccine, but it is difficult to find a suitable time for the appointment and have financial support while getting the vaccine.

“We are not in the lead. Some of my colleagues got the vaccine that was left (in nursing homes).

“Some of my friends have trouble getting an appointment and some of my colleagues are scared of his reaction.

“After the second dose, I was sick for six days. So some of my colleagues are not likely to be sick.”

Under 60s are allowed to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine

The national cabinet also agreed on mandatory post-quarantine testing for returned travelers, which should take place two to three days after they leave.

Further, there will be a ban on accommodating low-risk domestic passengers adjacent to high-risk international arrivals, which triggered an explosion in Queensland.

This can be done by dividing them into different accommodations or floors in one facility.

Vaccination and mandatory testing of all quarantine staff will be carried out, including those involved in transporting quarantined people.

Travelers who have passed the 14-day quarantine in one jurisdiction will be able to enter other jurisdictions without the need for another 14-day quarantine.

And in an effort to encourage broader vaccination, the federal government will provide an innocent compensation scheme for general practitioners administering COVID-19 vaccines, adding that those under the age of 60 can now receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mr Morrison said he hoped with changes in the program and improvements in supply, Australia could “move in the program balance during this year”.

Talks will be held with the air transport sector and resource companies on the best way to deal with the issue of flight attendants who could spread the virus.

Supplies of Pfizer vaccines are limited

COVID-19 task force commander John Frewen told reporters while Pfizer supplies remained limited, there were multiple doses of AstraZeneca for people over 60 years old.

He warned that the disease would not be eradicated in the near future.

“We will have to be more comfortable with the idea that there will be constant explosions in the COVID space,” he said.

“But with all those mitigation measures we hope to keep people alive, to keep people from getting seriously ill and then as soon as we can get back to normal life as soon as we can.

“Vaccination supports them all.”

With Sydney in blockade, NSW registered 18 new cases of coronavirus and all but one confirmed to be related to existing cases.

The number was down from 30 on Sunday and came from 59,000 tests.

Queensland is on the verge of another deadlock in the southeast of the state following two new local cases, with more than 160 miners returning to the mine being tested.

Masks will be mandatory in all major areas of the state, home visits will be limited to 30 guests, and seats will have to adhere to a one-person rule for four square feet.

In South Australia – which has not registered a new case – the added restrictions include masks in high-risk environments and reduced density in pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Western Australia recorded a new case of a woman who briefly came in contact with another person who had visited Sydney.

In northern territory, an explosion associated with a central Australian mine has increased in seven cases, causing an extension of a premature blockage until at least Friday.

Nearly 7.4 million Australians have been vaccinated.