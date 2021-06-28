FTAs with major nations will increase exports, attract more investment: FIEO





Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) will be India’s main trading partners such as the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Israel, among others, will increase exports and help in attracting more foreign investment to the country, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) said on Monday. “One of the reasons Vietnam’s success in attracting investment and relocating units is its effective FTAs ​​with the rest of the world. It is extremely encouraging that the government is moving in this direction simultaneously with many trading partners. “We are confident that the Industry will play a proactive role in such negotiations and give the right elbow space to our negotiators,” the new FIEO President A Sakthivel told a virtual conference. India is likely to start formal FTA negotiations with the UK and EU by the end of 2021, shortly after preparatory work is completed. India is also focusing on resuming trade talks with Canada, Australia. Negotiations with new countries such as Israel are also being considered. While the Center’s $ 400 billion export target for 2020-2021 seems ‘a bit ambitious’, Sakthivel said to achieve this would require aggressive marketing strategies and venture into new markets. According to official data, exports of goods in the first two months of the fiscal year were $ 62.9 billion, up 12 percent compared to April-May 2019. FIEO has urged the government to look into increasing funding for the market entry initiative and formulate a marketing scheme with a minimum corpus of Rs 1,000 crore per year, to bring exports to $ 1 trillion over the next five years. As traditional export sectors have not lost their share of the global market amid stiff competition from other nations, there is also a need to drive growth in sunrise sectors such as electronics, machinery, pharmacy, networking products, among others, according to the roof the organization of trade promotion. Sakthivel further said that the delay in issuing refunds for exports has resulted in limited liquidity for exporters. For example, with regard to the Exported Products Duties and Exemption Scheme (RoDTEP), in the absence of rates, exporters are confused about how to calculate the benefit in the new order quotation scheme. The liquidity of exporters has also been affected as they could not receive refunds for exports made from January 1, 2021 onwards, FIEO said, adding that there is also a need to issue benefits to the Merchandise Exports from India (MEIS) scheme for April -December 2020.

