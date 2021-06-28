International
Without Pride: Rising Calls to Cancel Canada Day Amid Residential School Opening – National
There are growing calls across the country to cancel Canada Day celebrations this year, following the recent revelations of nearly 1,000 graves in residential schools in Canada.
Under the slogan #CancelCanadaDay, a number of rallies are being held in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba on Wednesday, July 1, in solidarity with the Indigenous community.
OToole speculates he is the only leader who is proud of Canada amid calls to cancel Canada Day
There is anger and grief among many Canadians following the discovery of about 751 unmarked graves in a former Saskatchewan residential school. This came just weeks after the remains of 215 children were found in another former residential school in BC
We will not celebrate Indigenous stolen land and Indigenous stolen lives. Instead we will gather to honor all the lives lost to the Canadian State, said indigenous rights group Idle No More, which is chairing national rallies.
The group is urging Canadians to unite and break up the celebration by dropping banners, landings, round dances, service interruptions and ceremonies.
Questions about celebrating Canada Day
In Regina, Saskatchewan, Prairie Crowe, a community activist, is using Canada Day as an opportunity to shed light on the grief felt among Indigenous Canadians.
Crowe is aiming to collect 751 backpacks, each decorated with an orange hand cut. The backpacks will then be on display in the Legislative Building in honor of the 751 unmarked graves valued in Cowessess First Nation, Sask.
She staged a similar show with 215 shoes in memory of the children, whose remains were found in Kamloops, BC, last month.
Crowe said this year, Canada Day should be a day of mourning and collective grief, not to celebrate.
Out of respect for neighbors, friends, family, friends and indigenous family, grieved and Canada Day is a good day to mark it, a good day just to grieve and reflect, heal and talk and share together, she told Global News.
Crowe said people in Regina were finding other ways to mark Canada Day that are not festive such as rallies, spotted walks, jogs and vigils.
Three northern Saskatchewan communities celebrate Canada Day
Several communities in Saskatchewan, including Melville, Wahpeton Dakota Nation, Meadow Lake, Flying Dust First Nation, Lac La Ronge Indian Band, La Ronge, and Air Ronge have suppressed breaks in celebrations.
Melville Mayor Walter Streelasky told Global News there will be community events, including fireworks and a parade, later this year.
“It’s not what he was saying, no, not Canada Day, you were saying let ‘s push this,” he said.
Amid the restrictions of COVID-19, other cities are also taking a more grim approach and abandoning celebrations in solidarity with the indigenous people.
Victoria, BC, was the first city to cancel the events of these years and now others, like Kelowna, BC, and Belleville, Ont., Are doing the same.
In Ontario, the city of Pickering is shifting the direction of Canada Day activities to focus on reconciling and reflecting on education, Mayor Dave Ryan announced Thursday.
With confirmation that the Guelph Rotary Club has canceled its annual Canada Dayday celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city also urges its residents to use the day for awareness and reflection.
Prime Minister Doug Ford has not taken a decisive stance on calls to cancel Canada Day celebrations. But he said Monday that Canada Day should be “a time for Ontarians to reflect” on what has happened to First Nations communities in recent decades.
“We are there to support them with every resource, everything they need,” he told a news conference in Bracebridge, Ont.
In New Brunswick, a growing list of communities have already canceled their July 1 plans.
Guelph urges residents to use Canada Day for reflection, awareness
The village of Cap-Pel was the first municipality in the province to announce it was canceling the July 1 celebrations this year. New Maryland, Rogersville, Bathurst, Saint John and Fredericton have also followed suit.
The city of Fredericton said Canada Day will be a quiet day this year.
We watched everything, from fireworks to a virtual concert. But ultimately, due to a number of factors, including the pandemic, we have decided not to proceed with any events this year, said Federicton Canada Day committee co-chair Paul Wentzell in a statement of 22 July.
Given the situation regarding our indigenous communities, a quiet day of reflection may be the best way for our community to spend the holidays, he added.
Last year, many of the major public events and rallies were canceled or moved online as the country struggled with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada Day 2020 ‘unlike any other’ as celebrations move online, canceled amid COVID-19
Once again, the high-profile shows that typically run into the thousands on Parliament Hill in Ottawa have been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus threat. A virtual fireworks display is set to start at 10:00 pm on July 1st.
Speaking on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this Canada Day would be a time of reflection.
This Canada Day, I think we all need to commit to doing what we can to continue that effort to make Canada better, all the while respecting and listening to those for whom it is not yet a holiday. “
Cowessess First Nation maintains vigilance for residential school victims
Conservative leader Erin OToole speculated that he may be the only person running for prime minister who is proud of Canada even though he says he still wants the country to do better.
OToole, speaking in an interview withWestern Blocs Mercedes Stephenson, argued that the possibility of celebrating Canada is not ruled out while acknowledging where we have fallen short and reiterating our efforts to do better.
Many Canadians on Twitter said they would not celebrate the national holiday this year.
Canceling Canada Day celebration is the “right move,” Mara Mallory said.
902+ unmarked graves, thousands without clean drinking water or adequate housing, systematic racism unimplemented. We need to change our relationship with the First Nations, starting with a profound reflection on Canada Day, she wrote on Twitter.
Tha Terrill Tailfeathers“Every time I see a Canadian flag, I remember the oppression and genocide of my people. There is no pride in genocide. ”
Sabina Vohra- Miller, co-founder of the Asian Health Network said“As much as I love Canada for everything it has given me as an immigrant, I can not celebrate Canada Day this year. I am grieving alongside our Indigenous Peoples and my heart aches for all the lives lost, the lives that didn’t matter, the lives that were systematically erased.
Meanwhile, others also opposed the idea of canceling the holiday altogether and instead called for addressing the root cause of the problem.
“Excuse me, why is the hashtag #CancelCanadaDay the trend? No offense, but Canada Day is Canada’s birthday / anniversary, we can not simply cancel it, it is time for all Canadians to come together and be like those celebrating how far the country has come since 1867! ” wrote a Twitter user.
Another said“I do not agree with #CancelCanadaDay, I agree that residential school deaths are an impact on our history. Canada Day is about the country today and it means a lot to many Canadians including me. We need to give up inflating things symbolically and start fixing mistakes directly. “
with files from Global News Heather Yourex-West and Joe Scarpelli
