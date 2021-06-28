Toronto City staff support staff to rename Dundas Street due to name-slavery link – Toronto

The Toronto City Manager’s Office has released a report recommending the renaming of Dundas Street and other civilian assets bearing the Dundas name amid controversy over whose history they were named.

The recommendation was made following a petition that was signed by over 14,000 people calling for the street name to be changed as anti-racism protests began in Toronto and around the world.

Petitioner Andrew Lochhead told Global News that the idea came after the Black Lives Matter protests, particularly the demolition of the Edward Colston statue in Scotland, which brought it to the knowledge of Henry Dundas.

Dundas Street, which runs through Toronto and several other southern Ontario cities, was named after Henry Dundas, an 18th-century politician who delayed the abolition of slavery by the Britains by 15 years.

The report also highlighted “Dundas’ role in the continued subjugation of indigenous peoples to Canada in his capacity as British Home Secretary,” City said in a statement Monday.

Another petition was also circulated against street renaming right after the original in 2020. It started gaining more signatures after Monday’s announcement. As of Monday afternoon, she had about 500 signatures.

The report, made by city manager Chris Murray, was based on “feedback from community leaders and business groups including leaders from the Black and Indigenous communities, as well as an extensive review of academic research on Dundas’ role in removal and more that 400 global case studies on the evolution of commemorative and naming policies, ”the publication continued.

Toronto Mayor John Tory backed the decision, saying it is an opportunity for the City to make a statement about “involving those who are marginalized and recognizing the significant effect that past history can have on today’s life.”

He went on to say that Dundas himself has nothing to do with the City of Toronto.

Tory said there are nearly 60 names that have caught the City’s attention to be renamed based on links to controversial events and figures of the past.

However, the mayor said the process of determining whether a street would be renamed would have to be done in a “regular manner”.

“You want to make sure where you make a difference is a fully justified thing to do,” he told an unrelated news conference Monday.

“Dundas Street was a case in itself in the sense that I had requested a specific report in light of all the interest and concern that existed in the community around Dundas Street and Mr Dundas,” Tory said, adding that there will be a Spring report next that outlines the framework for how to make future decisions ahead.

This coincides with the hope Lochhead had when he first created the petition – the idea that renaming Dundas would be the first of many actions.

“One of the original goals, one of the main requirements was not just the discovery process, but that any work that goes forward should focus on Black and Native voices, and I’m really excited that the City has made a strong commitment to this – not just in words, but in a distinct and measurable action, ”Lochhead said.

However, while Lochhead was excited about the City recommendation, he expressed disappointment that it had taken so long for him to take any action.

“It’s not like someone has not asked for this before, we just refused to listen. “So it’s a mixed emotion,” he said.

“[The] The events of recent weeks, namely the finding of mass and unmarked graves in Indian residential schools in our country has shown us the urgency with which we must act on these commemorations, these celebrations of genocide and colonial violence and enslavement in our cities, Lochhead continued.

“I think it should make it clear why we should do something and why doing nothing is unacceptable.”

The Executive Committee will review the report on July 6, and if approved, it will go before the Toronto City Council on July 14 and 15.

Anyone who wants to contribute their views or wants to speak before the City Council about renaming Dundas Street can do so here.

“As the report notes, this is not erasing history as some critics of such a change might accuse – it is the recognition of a larger history that we should not ignore,” the announcement said.

“Continuing with this change, we are sending a strong message as a City that we collectively honor and remember in public spaces and we are reaffirming our commitment to addressing anti-Black racism and reconciling with indigenous communities.”

Lochhead said his hope is that municipalities and other institutions will take note and follow in Toronto’s recommendation.

