Expo 2020 Dubai: Sweden pavilion to host a global tech hackathon to help save planet Earth







Along with bringing part of the Swedish forest to Expo 2020 Dubai, the Swedish Pavilion is hosting a hackathon to solve the UN Sustainable Development Goals for the future of our people and our planet

Image credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai: In 2015, the United Nations (UN) set 17 goals for the world that they saw as essential to achieving a more sustainable future for all by 2030. As citizens of the earth, we can now do our part. and offer real solutions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through the Hack for Earth Foundation and what better place to gather global minds than at Expo 2020 Dubai? Founded by Ann Molin, the Swedish non-profit organization aims to find sustainable digital solutions for 17 SDGs through hackathons, which it calls innovation competitions that can last from 24 to 48 hours. Hack for Earth, the first foundation project, is a global online hackathon organized in collaboration with the UN and the Swedish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. To develop solutions, the project will be scaled through three steps: Dream about the Earth The world is invited to join an interactive digital campaign led by the initiative ambassadors who are business leaders and organizations in the Hack for Earth partner community along with global thought leaders and role models. Of the 17 SDGs, from climate action to the end of famine, which goal resonates with you the most? All appearances from around the world on Dreamndrra for Earth website will make it to the Swedish pavilion and will be shared on screens and other interactive tools with visitors. The most dreamed goals for Earth will lay the groundwork for the hackathon challenge. Hack for Earth All 192 participating countries and their nationals can join the online hackathon, where hackers will team up and use their technology skills to solve SDGs. The Hack for Earth Foundation and its partners will pull out a series of challenges from previously shared dreams, for which successful teams will find solutions and advance to the final round. Tar for the Earth The teams will then decide their solutions for the jury on the Swedish pavilion stage. At this event, the jury will provide feedback to the teams on their progress in creating action tools and their next steps before a live audience. So head to the Dream for Earth website to show your potential hacker and troubleshooter teams what you think should be solved first to make the world a better place. – The writer is an intern with Gulf News.

