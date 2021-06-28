International
Treasuries claim that the budget is on a stable trajectory and is not increasing
IGR 2021 assumes real economic growth of a modest 2.6 percent per year. But can we rely on that?
The forecast of 2.6 percent of real economic growth is slightly higher than 2.4 percent per year of real economic growth actually achieved in 2013-19.
Relying on this would ignore the fact that once an older population of nations is growing faster than the working age population, real economic growth has rarely reached an average of more than 2 percent per year for any stable period.
It also ignores the fact that Australia’s retired population will grow by another million over the next 10 years to around 5 million which has already grown by one million in the last 10 years.
To justify its assumption of 2.6 percent economic growth, the Treasury will show its supposed return on productivity growth of 1.5 percent per year on average over the last 30 years. But why would it reflect Australia’s productivity growth over the average of the past 30 years when worldwide the developed world has been anemic as nations’ aging populations are growing faster than their labor force?
Finally, Frydenberg will show the forecast for the rapid growth of net migration to an average of 235,000 per year. This compares with Joe Hockeys 2015 IGR forecast of 215,000 per year and Wayne Swans 2010 forecast of 180,000 per year which was when we were in the big debate about Australia under Kevin Rudd.
A higher level of net migration would certainly help slow the aging rate, especially as Frydenberg has finally given up hoping that the fertility rate in Australia will return to 1.9 births per woman. He now uses a more reliable assumption of 1.62 births per woman.
Predicting the rapid and sustained growth of net migration raises a number of questions that IGR 2021 largely ignores.
To forecast net migration, the Treasury has used the average for a period immediately before COVID again a lazy approach.
This is a period when the Abbott government increased permanent migration but yielded low net migration due to a weak economy; Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison cut off permanent migration to traffic jams; allowed a boom in unsuccessful asylum seekers who are still in Australia, mostly working on farms; strangled independent employer-sponsored and skilled visas; illegally limited the number of partner visas; promoted a massive increase in overseas students before tightening student visas from India and Nepal and there has been an ongoing diplomatic war with China, our main source of overseas students.
Remember students in recent years have accounted for over 40 percent of net immigration migration levels go mostly where student visa policy goes.
Which of these policies does the Treasury expect to continue or change for the next 40 years? The Treasury has so little interest in the composition and consequences of its net migration forecast that, when asked what the highest level of net migration would mean for the number of temporary entries into Australia in the future, the Treasury said that this was a matter for the Department of the Interior.
Loading
However, in testimony to the Senate Appraisals in May of this year, Home Secretary Mike Pezzullo said he was unaware of either Treasurys’ forecast of increased net migration or the alleged increase in permanent migration.
If the department primarily responsible for conducting migration growth forecasting is not aware of the forecast, how will many Commonwealth / state government service delivery agencies, as well as many industries and businesses affected, be prepared?
It would appear that the government is flying blind in its forecast of net migration. Submitting this forecast would require both a consistently strong labor market and major (unspecified) changes in immigration policy.
Loading
Combining that uncertainty with the super optimistic forecast for productivity growth makes the real economic growth forecast of 2.6 percent incredible.
This in turn makes Josh Frydenbergs’s argument that the budget is on a consistent trajectory a fantasy and tax cuts for high-income winners unaffordable.
Abul Rizvi was a senior official in the Immigration Department from the early 1990s to 2007. He is a former deputy secretary of the department.
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/treasurer-s-claim-budget-is-on-a-sustainable-trajectory-doesn-t-add-up-20210628-p584y9.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]