Treasuries claim that the budget is on a stable trajectory and is not increasing

IGR 2021 assumes real economic growth of a modest 2.6 percent per year. But can we rely on that? The forecast of 2.6 percent of real economic growth is slightly higher than 2.4 percent per year of real economic growth actually achieved in 2013-19. Relying on this would ignore the fact that once an older population of nations is growing faster than the working age population, real economic growth has rarely reached an average of more than 2 percent per year for any stable period. It also ignores the fact that Australia’s retired population will grow by another million over the next 10 years to around 5 million which has already grown by one million in the last 10 years. To justify its assumption of 2.6 percent economic growth, the Treasury will show its supposed return on productivity growth of 1.5 percent per year on average over the last 30 years. But why would it reflect Australia’s productivity growth over the average of the past 30 years when worldwide the developed world has been anemic as nations’ aging populations are growing faster than their labor force?

Finally, Frydenberg will show the forecast for the rapid growth of net migration to an average of 235,000 per year. This compares with Joe Hockeys 2015 IGR forecast of 215,000 per year and Wayne Swans 2010 forecast of 180,000 per year which was when we were in the big debate about Australia under Kevin Rudd. A higher level of net migration would certainly help slow the aging rate, especially as Frydenberg has finally given up hoping that the fertility rate in Australia will return to 1.9 births per woman. He now uses a more reliable assumption of 1.62 births per woman. Predicting the rapid and sustained growth of net migration raises a number of questions that IGR 2021 largely ignores. To forecast net migration, the Treasury has used the average for a period immediately before COVID again a lazy approach. This is a period when the Abbott government increased permanent migration but yielded low net migration due to a weak economy; Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison cut off permanent migration to traffic jams; allowed a boom in unsuccessful asylum seekers who are still in Australia, mostly working on farms; strangled independent employer-sponsored and skilled visas; illegally limited the number of partner visas; promoted a massive increase in overseas students before tightening student visas from India and Nepal and there has been an ongoing diplomatic war with China, our main source of overseas students.

Remember students in recent years have accounted for over 40 percent of net immigration migration levels go mostly where student visa policy goes. Which of these policies does the Treasury expect to continue or change for the next 40 years? The Treasury has so little interest in the composition and consequences of its net migration forecast that, when asked what the highest level of net migration would mean for the number of temporary entries into Australia in the future, the Treasury said that this was a matter for the Department of the Interior. Loading However, in testimony to the Senate Appraisals in May of this year, Home Secretary Mike Pezzullo said he was unaware of either Treasurys’ forecast of increased net migration or the alleged increase in permanent migration. If the department primarily responsible for conducting migration growth forecasting is not aware of the forecast, how will many Commonwealth / state government service delivery agencies, as well as many industries and businesses affected, be prepared?