The shocking finding turns the mouse missing from the dead



Shark Bay Mouse (Pseudomys field) Credit: Source: Australian Wildlife Conservancy Photography: Wayne Lawler

An Australian mammal thought to have become extinct over 150 years ago can now be traversed from our list of extinct animals, following a new study. The researchers compared DNA samples from eight extinct Australian rodents, as well as 42 of their living relatives, to see the decline of native species since the arrival of Europeans in Australia. The study showed that Gould’s extinct rat was indistinguishable from Shark Bay rat, still found on several small islands off the coast of Western Australia. According to the main author Dr. Emily Roycroft from the Australian National University (ANU), the result is both exciting and sobering. “The revival of this species brings good news in the face of the disproportionately high rate of extinction of native rodents, which accounts for 41 per cent of the extinction of Australian mammals since European colonization in 1788,” said Dr. Roycroft. “It ‘s exciting that Gould’ s mouse is still around, but its extinction from the mainland highlights how quickly this species spread across much of Australia, surviving only on the offshore islands of Western Australia. ‘ “It’s a huge population collapse.” In addition to the Gould mouse, the study looked at seven other endangered native species. All had relatively high genetic diversity just before extinction, suggesting they had large and widespread populations before the arrival of Europeans. “This shows that genetic diversity does not provide guaranteed insurance against extinction,” said Dr. Roycroft. “The extinction of these species happened very quickly. “They were probably ordinary, with large populations before the arrival of the Europeans. But the introduction of wild cats, foxes and other invasive species, the clearing of agricultural lands and new diseases have absolutely destroyed the native species. “We still have a lot of biodiversity to lose here in Australia and we are not doing enough to protect it.” The study was published in the journal PNAS. Red foxes that celebrate in Australian mammals More information:

Emily Roycroft el al., “Museum Genomics Reveals the Decline and Extinction of Australian Rodents Since European Establishment,” PNAS (2021) Emily Roycroft el al., “Museum Genomics Reveals the Decline and Extinction of Australian Rodents Since European Establishment,”(2021) www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.2021390118 Provided by the Australian National University





citation: Shocking find returns missing mouse from dead (2021, June 28) retrieved June 28, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-extinct-mouse-dead.html

