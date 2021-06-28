Peruvian Fujimori loses allies as the attempt to change the election result leads





LIMA, June 28 (Reuters) – Peru’s right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, who is struggling to overturn the June 6 primary result he showed after Socialist rival Pedro Castillo, may be running out of time – and allies. Castillo, who has shaken the Andean country’s political decision, ended up with a narrow lead of 44,000 votes with all the ballots counted, although the result has been delayed with Fujimori claiming fraud and seeking disqualified votes. This offer has seemed vague, although potential allies have distanced themselves from Fujimori, the daughter of former breakaway President Alberto Fujimori, who is currently in prison for corruption and human rights abuses. “Enough already,” said a weekend editorial in the conservative newspaper El Comercio, part of one of the most powerful media conglomerates in the South American country that Fujimori has generally backed. “Today it is clear that what started with the use of legitimate legal resources to question the appropriateness of some ballots … has begun to be an attempt by various political sectors to delay the process as much as possible. “ Castillo’s Peruvian Free Party and election body have denied any allegations of fraud, and international election observers have said the vote was fair. The U.S. State Department went further, calling it a “model of democracy.” On Monday, Fujimori went to the government palace and handed a letter to interim President Francisco Sagasti, demanding an international vote check. Her claims have won support from some voters and some retired military personnel. The election jury, which was forced to stop reviewing the contested ballots last week after one of the judges tendered his resignation, resumed its work Monday to complete the process, had to announce the final result. CHIEF OF CENTRAL BANKS? Narrow elections have divided the country between the richest urban elites and the poorest rural areas. On Saturday thousands of Peruvians from both sides took to the streets amid uncertainty over the outcome. Read more Castillo, a 51-year-old former teacher and son of rural farmers, has shocked investors and mining firms with plans to rewrite the Constitution and retain a larger share of profits from mineral resources including copper. He has, however, sought to allay those fears by appointing more moderate economic advisers, and over the weekend he said he wanted to keep well-respected central bank chief Julio Velarde, a key signal of stability in the markets. Read more Pedro Francke, a left-leaning economist who is now Castillo’s economic spokesman, said the candidate had spoken Monday with Velarde, who was expected to resign in July at the end of the current administration. “Institutionally, this is the most important thing,” Francke told local radio station Exitosa, adding that he still had work to do to persuade Velarde to stay. “Actually Julio Velarde himself said ‘Well, I’m a little tired, I’ll think about it.’ And well, we agreed to talk later when Pedro Castillo was officially confirmed and so we could set up a formal meeting,” he said. said Francke. Reporting by Marco Aquino; Edited by Adam Jourdan and Dan Grebler Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

