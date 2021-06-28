Children make up 10% of positive Assams Covid cases since 1 April | Latest India News





Guwahati: Children accounted for nearly 10% of Assams 280,504 Covid-19 cases reported since April 1 when the second wave of the pandemic in the state began, the Assams National Health Mission said in a statement Monday. The statement said 5,755 children infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus were under the age of five. The remaining 28,851 cases were reported by children aged 6-18 years. Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta told reporters in Nagaon that the government has decided to increase ICU pediatric units and oxygen beds for children in medical college hospitals and district hospitals. These devices are being installed immediately and will take 14-21 days to complete, Mahanta said. Kamrup (Metropolitan), which includes Guwahati, recorded 5,346 cases among children since April, which was 10.04% of the 53,251 cases detected in the district in that period. The districts of Dibrugarh (2,430), Nagaon (2,288), Kamrup (Rural) (2,023) and Sonitpur (1839) also had a high number of cases among children. The state recorded 34 deaths of Covid-19-infected children since April. According to NHM, many of them had an accompanying condition and were under 5 years old. An ongoing nationwide community surveillance program found that many children who were staying at home with parents or caregivers infected with Covid-19 (who decided to isolate themselves at home) later tested positive for the virus. It is therefore advised that parents or guardians who test positive should opt for institutional quarantine instead of isolation at home in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among children, the statement said. Health authorities informed that nurses and other healthcare staff were trained to deal with Covid-19 pediatric patients and ambulance staff were also instructed to transport pediatric patients with the utmost care. In addition to setting up pediatric units, the health department should also ensure that the needs of special children infected with Covid-19 are also addressed with extra care as they are more vulnerable, said Rupa Hazarika, a member of the Assam State Commission for the Protection of Children. Children’s Rights (ASCPCR). Eleven children with special needs who were staying in an orphanage in the town of Tezpur were recently positive for Covid19. They are admitted to Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH).

