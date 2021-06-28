Tributes to former Prime Minister Rao, KCR calls him a real reformist | Latest India News





Hyderabad Telangana paid homage to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary on Monday, with Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao describing him as a true reformer who had brought about revolutionary changes in the country’s economy and politics. The state government ended the centenary celebrations of the ousted leader in a grand manner. The KCR, as the prime minister is called, along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unveiled a 26-meter-tall bronze statue of former Prime Minister in PV Gnana Bhoomi on Necklace Street in Hyderabad. He also renamed Necklace Road as PVNR Marg in honor of Narasimha Rao. The Prime Minister announced the establishment of a Vidya Peetham at Kakatiya University, Warangal, to enable scholars to conduct research on topics related to the former Prime Minister. He left an indelible mark on every field he was associated with at both the state and central levels, KCR said, addressing the rally on the occasion. The Prime Minister recalled that Rao had become Prime Minister in special circumstances, but had regarded him as a challenge. Despite the lack of a majority in parliament, he successfully led the government for a full five years, he said. The KCR said Rao was the pioneer of land reforms during his tenure as prime minister of Andhra Pradesh together and set an example for other states. He led land reforms from the front by relinquishing 800 hectares of land owned by his family in his village, the CM said. When Rao was minister of education, he had established residential schools and Navodaya schools. And as Prime Minister, he brought economic reforms that saved the country from a financial mess and resulted in a steady stream of investment. Paying homage to the former prime minister, Governor Soundararajan said Rao had been a successful politician because he had always felt the nation was more important than politics. The Chairman of the Centennial Celebrations Committee PV Narasimha Rao, K Keshava Rao, called on the Center to name the University of Hyderabad after the former Prime Minister. He also announced the installation of six Rao statues at various locations in Telangana, including his village of Vangara in Warangal (urban) district, except in New Delhi. The Telangana Congress also held celebrations of the centenary of PV Narasimha Rao’s birth in Gandhi Bhavan. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was finance minister during the Rao regime, presented the Narasimha Rao Lifetime Achievement Award to renowned cardiologist Dr K Srinath Reddy via virtual mode. Outgoing Congressional Committee President Telangana Pradesh and Nalgonda N Uttam MP Kumar Reddy and other senior congressional leaders paid tribute to the former prime minister.

