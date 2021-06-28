SII says working in EU Covishield pass | Latest India News

International
The Serum Institute of India (SII) is approaching the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, for the European Union Green Pass, a document that will facilitate travel within and the bloc, aware people on the issue said Monday.
EMA currently recognizes only four Covid-19 vaccines that have received marketing authorization across the EU so far.
Indian officials said it was surprising that the list includes Vaxzevria, the AstraZeneca vaccine produced and marketed in the UK and other countries around Europe, but not Covishield, the version produced and distributed in India, although they are similar if not identical.
The issue of Covishields approval by the EMA is also expected to be taken up by the Indian side with European Union (EU) officials on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Italy on June 29, said people familiar with the developments, even as CEO of SIIs Adar Poonawalla said Monday that he has taken the issue to the highest level to ensure Indians do not face any travel restrictions.
I understand that many Indians who have taken Covishield are facing travel issues in the EU. I assure everyone, I have taken this to the highest levels and I hope to resolve this issue soon, both with the regulators and on a diplomatic level with the countries, he wrote on Twitter.
SII has applied for EMA certification, said a person familiar with the development, on condition of anonymity.
The Covishield vaccine does not currently have a marketing authorization in Europe and the issue will be considered when a request for it is received, the European Medicines Agency said. If we receive a marketing authorization request for Covishield or if any changes to Vaxzevria approved production sites are approved, we would communicate about it, the agency added.
Almost 88% of the 323 million doses of vaccines administered in India so far are Covishield.
The other three vaccines that EMA has approved to be used by EU member states for certification are Comirnaty (Pfizer / BioNTech), Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
The Green Pass will likely be available for use by July 1, 2021.
The position taken by the EMA is confusing because Covishield and Vaxzevria, the AstraZeneca vaccine approved by the European agency, are qualitatively similar in nature, said a senior government official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The position of the EMAs is that Covishield is not approved for use in Europe. Agency approval is also site specific. It was not immediately clear why Covishield, approved by the WHO (through an emergency use list), and also the main pillar of the Govi and WHO Covax program, did not apply for marketing authorization.
Bharat Biotechs Covaxin does not yet have a WHO emergency use list.
There is still little time and a solution is likely to come soon as the issue will be taken at various levels, a second government official said on condition of anonymity.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and other officials from the foreign ministry are currently in Italy for the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers, which includes 19 countries and the EU. The meeting agenda includes a rapid international response to the Covid-19 pandemic and fair worldwide access to diagnostics and vaccines.
According to the PTI, SII, in a letter sent to Jaishankar, asked him to deal with the issue of including the Covishield vaccine in the EU Covid-19 vaccination passport with the European Union and other countries, mentioning that this would affect students and business travelers and cause severe disruptions to the Indian and global economy.
A third government official said it is always the responsibility of the manufacturer, in this case SII, to apply for EMA approval. Government can only facilitate the process, it is not something done in government at the government level.
