Twitter flares up Prashant Bhushan’s Twitter posts on Covid vaccines as fraudulent





Twitter on Monday tweeted senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweets about Covid-19 vaccines as “fraudulent”. Bhushan’s recent remarks about the safety and efficacy of vaccines have provoked widespread criticism. The chairman of the Covid working group of the Government of India, Dr NK Arora also reacted to Bhushan’s remarks on Monday. Prashant Bhushan’s statements do not do well at a time when the Center is trying to address vaccine reluctance, Dr Arora said. In one of his tweets, which was posted on Twitter, Bhushan said, “Healthy young people have no chance of having serious effects or dying from covidium. They are more likely to die from vaccines.” . READ: Center addressing vaccine reluctance, Prashant Bhushan remarks do not do well: Dr NK Arora “Recovered covid has much better natural immunity than the vaccine gives them. Vaccines can even jeopardize their acquired natural immunity,” he continued. For the record, I have not received, nor do I intend to receive, any Covid Vaccine Prashant Bhushan (@ pbhushan1) June 28, 2021 Twitter has now added a disclaimer to this tweet by Prashant Bhushan. The denial says: “This tweet is misleading. Find out why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people.” The feature also prevents any other Twitter user from sharing the tweet, unless quoted. After his remarks on Twitter caused outrage, Prashant Bhushan gave a four-page statement on the micro-blogging platform. He wrote, “I have been attacked by many for tweets about my views on Covid vaccines. The following section summarizes my Vaccine skepticism and the reasons for it.” “Apart from the fact that the vaccines are unproven and have serious side effects, I am shocked by the attempts to censor such conflicting views,” senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan continued. I have been attacked by many for tweeting about my views on Covid vaccines. The section below summarizes my vaccine skepticism and the reasons for it. Aside from the fact that vaccines are unproven and have serious side effects, I’m shocked by attempts to censor such conflicting views. pic.twitter.com/UktE7f7BPt Prashant Bhushan (@ pbhushan1) June 28, 2021 The aforementioned tweet and Bhushan’s statement were also rated as “deceptive” by Twitter on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 32.36 cent doses of Covid-19 approved vaccines have been administered nationwide so far. The government, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, said its goal is to vaccinate the entire adult population of the country against Covid-19 by December 31, 2021.

