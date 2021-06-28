Delta COVID variant could be dominant in Illinois by fall, says Pritzker – NBC Chicago





The delta coronavirus variant, which scientists believe may be the most aggressive and contagious strain of COVID-19 virus seen so far, is expected to become the dominant strain for Illinois cases by the fall, Gov. said. JB Pritzker on Monday. Pritzker took a moment to address the ongoing pandemic during an offline press conference, declaring “the delta variant that turned Israel back into mitigation is a growing presence in Illinois” as he went on to encourage residents to get vaccinated. “We expect it to dominate our issues across the country from the downturn,” he said. Pritzker, who wore a mask to the public event, said he was doing so out of an “abundance of caution” as concerns about the growth of the delta variant. “Lessons here at home and around the world are a warning of what could happen here, especially in low-vaccination areas, if we do not see a higher vaccine intake in Illinois,” he said. “This is very true. Please all residents, if you have friends and family on the fence, share with them the saving benefits of these free vaccines and encourage them to stay in disguise until they are fully vaccinated.” So far, the Illinois Department of Public Health has identified 84 cases of the variant in the state as data reported Sunday. This compares with 6,505 cases of the first variant reported by the UK known as the alpha variant, which is likely to be the most prolific species in the state of Illinois. Cases of the delta variant have almost doubled every two weeks, a trajectory that worries some officials. We are seeing [the Delta variant] grow up here in Chicago. Weve had at least 70 cases detected here already, said last week Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. The delta variant is now accounting for about 20% of new COVID cases nationwide, according to officials. I think we should definitely worry about that, said Dr. Temitope Oyedele, infectious disease physician at Cook County Health. It is a type of coronavirus that has been shown to be more contagious. Oyedele says the only way to combat the delta variant is to vaccinate more residents, giving the virus fewer routes of transmission. To that end, officials are moving away from mass vaccination sites, with locations like the United Center set to close, and more toward hyper-local vaccination events, door-to-door to get more gun shots. Pritzker also encouraged residents to continue to “use your mask accordingly”. “I would say from my perspective if you are going to a very crowded area, you do not know if someone has not been vaccinated and so you just have to bring your mask with you and keep safe,” he said. .

