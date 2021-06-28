Connect with us

International

Did Russia test hypersonic missiles from Syria? Israel May Know – Breaking the Defense Breaking the Defense

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


A Russian MiG-31 with a Kinzahl hypersonic missile.

TEL AVIV: Israel appears to have monitored Russia’s air force by testing a Kinzhal hypersonic missile over the Mediterranean last week.

Israeli sensors are constantly monitoring the area and data from them are being monitored. The test was probably carried out after a Russian plane took off from Khmeimim air base located southeast of Latakia, a city in northwestern Syria, Israeli sources say.

TheKH-47M2 Kinzhal is a Russian air-launched nuclear missile with a range of 2,000 km. It can reach a speed of 10 Mach and is capable of performing evasive maneuvers.

Russian media reported that the Kinzhal missile was fired from a MiG-31K aircraft at a virtual target in the Mediterranean. The planes took off from Khmeimim air base in Syria.

A pair of MiG-31K aircraft capable of using the latest hypersonic missiles from the Kinzhal complex flew from Russian airfields to the Russian Khmeimim air base in Syria for exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said. According to the Moscow Times, the MiG-31Ks joined the others Russian aircraft and submarines in the eastern Mediterranean. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian exercises included an Il-38 and Tu-142MK anti-submarine aircraft, as well as a Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber.

One of Israel’s main flight control centers is located on Mount Miron in northern Israel. It is operated by the Israeli air force and monitors large parts of the airspace including the Mediterranean.

Israel has more sensors monitoring the surrounding counties. No Israeli official was willing to comment on the evidence.

Some Israeli observers say the missile test is part of Moscow’s attempt to gain a very strong presence in the Mediterranean. For example, they say that in recent days the Russian Air Force and the Russian Navy are conducting a joint combat exercise just 30 km from the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently in the eastern Mediterranean. within an enclosed area in southern Cyprus.

Russian air and naval exercises are taking place in the context of troubled relations between Moscow and London after Russian forces fired warning shots and dropped bombs during training when a British Royal Navy destroyer was nearby. Russia mistakenly claimed the ship entered its waters in the Black Sea last Wednesday. Russia invaded and illegally invaded Crimea, part of Ukraine. Now Russia is trying to impose its sovereignty on the area by claiming the territorial waters around Crimea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement claiming that the HMS Defenders were given a preliminary warning that the weapons would be used if they violated the state borders of the Russian Federation. He did not respond to the warning. The British Ministry of Defense statement simply stated that it was not fired in the direction of the HMS Defender: The Royal Navy ship is making an innocent passage through the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2021/06/did-russia-test-hypersonic-missile-from-syria-israel-may-know/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: