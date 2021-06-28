Did Russia test hypersonic missiles from Syria? Israel May Know – Breaking the Defense Breaking the Defense

TEL AVIV: Israel appears to have monitored Russia’s air force by testing a Kinzhal hypersonic missile over the Mediterranean last week.

Israeli sensors are constantly monitoring the area and data from them are being monitored. The test was probably carried out after a Russian plane took off from Khmeimim air base located southeast of Latakia, a city in northwestern Syria, Israeli sources say.

TheKH-47M2 Kinzhal is a Russian air-launched nuclear missile with a range of 2,000 km. It can reach a speed of 10 Mach and is capable of performing evasive maneuvers.

Russian media reported that the Kinzhal missile was fired from a MiG-31K aircraft at a virtual target in the Mediterranean. The planes took off from Khmeimim air base in Syria.

A pair of MiG-31K aircraft capable of using the latest hypersonic missiles from the Kinzhal complex flew from Russian airfields to the Russian Khmeimim air base in Syria for exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said. According to the Moscow Times, the MiG-31Ks joined the others Russian aircraft and submarines in the eastern Mediterranean. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian exercises included an Il-38 and Tu-142MK anti-submarine aircraft, as well as a Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber.

One of Israel’s main flight control centers is located on Mount Miron in northern Israel. It is operated by the Israeli air force and monitors large parts of the airspace including the Mediterranean.

Israel has more sensors monitoring the surrounding counties. No Israeli official was willing to comment on the evidence.

Some Israeli observers say the missile test is part of Moscow’s attempt to gain a very strong presence in the Mediterranean. For example, they say that in recent days the Russian Air Force and the Russian Navy are conducting a joint combat exercise just 30 km from the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently in the eastern Mediterranean. within an enclosed area in southern Cyprus.

Russian air and naval exercises are taking place in the context of troubled relations between Moscow and London after Russian forces fired warning shots and dropped bombs during training when a British Royal Navy destroyer was nearby. Russia mistakenly claimed the ship entered its waters in the Black Sea last Wednesday. Russia invaded and illegally invaded Crimea, part of Ukraine. Now Russia is trying to impose its sovereignty on the area by claiming the territorial waters around Crimea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement claiming that the HMS Defenders were given a preliminary warning that the weapons would be used if they violated the state borders of the Russian Federation. He did not respond to the warning. The British Ministry of Defense statement simply stated that it was not fired in the direction of the HMS Defender: The Royal Navy ship is making an innocent passage through the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law.