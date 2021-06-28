Before European settlers invaded the Australian coast, Gould’s mouse attempted to reach the mainland.

Clearing Butland and introducing native populations of predetermined rodents, and the little mouse was declared extinct more than a century ago.

Gould’s rat was thought to be extinct, but he is actually alive on an island outside Western Australia, where he is known as Shark Bay rat Scientists say species should be a conservation priority to ensure end populations do not die

A team of researchers, led by Emily Roycroft of the Australian National University, looked at the genomes of extinct and living Australian rodents.

Their analysis shows a small population of Gould mouse (Pseudomys gouldii) lives on an island off the coast of Western Australia.

But this tiny furry animal with big black eyes is known by another name.

Gould Mouse is actually sort of names like Shark Bay Mouse (Pseudomys field), they report today in the diaryProceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“I was quite surprised,” Dr Roycroft said.

“Extinction usually offers no second chance.”

A rapid disappearance

Australia is home to some of the most unique wildlife in the world, with 86 percent of its mammals not found elsewhere.

But it has also lost more mammals over the past 200 years than any other country, with 34 land species declaring extinct since Europeans invaded the continent in 1788.

Domestic rodents make up almost half of these extinctions.

Gould mouse populations were once widespread throughout the territory. ( Wikimedia Commons: John Gould

Their rapid decline was possible due to a mixture of human influences.

Along with clearing the land and introducing predators like cats and foxes, the early settlers were also keen hunters of goodness.

“Basically, the government paid people to bring dead animals,” she said.

And while Gould’s mouse was once widespread, it was one of the most hit species during European colonization and has not been seen in the mainland since 1895.

Traceable disappearance in the gene

But what has not been clear is whether the Australian rodents were already fighting before the first settlers arrived.

Dr. Roycroft and her colleagues wanted to look at the genetic diversity of this group before its numbers took off nearly 200 years ago.

Conservatives often use the genetic diversity of a population as a measure of resistance to stressors such as disease and environmental change.

Having a great mix of genes gives a species a better chance of adapting to its changing environment.

To assess the genetic diversity of Australian rodents prior to European settlement, researchers extracted DNA from eight extinct rodent species and 42 of their living relatives from museum specimens.

Samples were collected between 120 and 184 years ago.

The DNA collected from this Gould mouse specimen revealed that the species should no longer be considered extinct. ( Supplied by: C.Ching, Courtesy of the Trususted Natural History Museum, London

At the VictoriaAncient DNA Museums Laboratory, researchers listed the genomes of specimens to see how they relate to each other and how their genetic makeup had changed over time.

They found that rodent genomes were diverse prior to European settlement, indicating that their once-thriving populations had disappeared more from human influences than genetic weakness, such as crossbreeding.

Healthy rodent genomes suggested they fell quickly, unlike other extinct mammals such as the Tasmanian tiger.

The team also found that larger species were more likely to become extinct.

This is because larger rodents tend to be more attractive to predators and produce fewer young than their smaller relatives.

Resurrection of an extinct mouse

But it was an extinct species that stood out.

When researchers analyzed the genome of the Gould mouse specimen, they found that it matched a species currently living on the Shark Bay islandsoff in Western Australia.

This means that the mousenever was completely extinguished to begin with.

This came as a surprise, as Gould mouse specimens were first collected in New South Wales and Victoria over 4,000 miles away from Shark Bay.

“This is a really big distance, so I was surprised those things were essentially the same species,” Dr Roycroft said.

“But this has revealed that it was in fact a single once very widespread species that had become extinct in this single offshore population.”

But how did these mice get there in the first place?

Dr Roycroft said they probably got their way when the islands were still connected to land thousands of years ago.

“Slowly as the sea level rose, a small pocket of the population may have been trapped there,” she said.

Second chances should not be wasted

Euan Ritchie, a wildlife ecologist at Deakin University, said it is “fantastic news” that Gould’s mouse is alive on an island in Shark Bay.

But because the species is listed as endangered, it is important to make it a conservation priority, said Dr Ritchie, who was not involved in the study.

“Given that this species occurs in such an isolated and lonely place, the establishment of enslaved breeding colonies and additional wild populations should be a priority,” he said.

Dr Ritchie also said the study highlighted the need for more investment in surveying, cataloging and describing Australian wildlife.

“We risk not being aware of the true diversity of Australia’s species, and thus unable to care for and conserve it properly,” he said.

“We basically risk losing what we don’t even know exists.”

The next step for Dr. Roycroft and her teams to analyze the genomes of other native animals to see how they were also influenced by European settlers.

“I hope this study can be an inspiration to look at other species and to see what we can learn about the Australian biodiversity we have lost,” Dr Roycroft said.