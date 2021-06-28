US launches airstrikes in Iraq, Syria – Top International News





1. Technical Stocks Resumes Rally; NASDAQ up After lagging behind stocks linked to the economic reopening, tech stocks rallied as markets opened on Monday. Overall markets lagged behind with the S&P 500 trading. The US jobs report is expected to show growth in payrolls in June on Friday. Stoxx Europe falls by 0.47% Dow Jones is down 0.43% NASDAQ increased by 0.61% 2. Israel to reach the highest exports ever in 2021 According to the Israeli Ministry of Economy, in 2021 the countries’ exports will reach the highest level ever of 120 billion dollars versus 114 billion dollars in 2020. The ministry said that exports of goods and exports of services are respectively 2% and 15 %. Exports of software and computer services are the main contributors, with more than 20%. 3. Boeing gets a kick after the 777X certification delay Multinational aerospace company Boeing fell more than 2% on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday after delaying certification for its 777X Aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration asked the company to resolve a number of technical issues on the long-range, wide-body, twin-engine aircraft. 4. China launches 2 units of a hydropower station, said to be the largest in the world China on Monday announced the launch of two units of a hydropower plant, said to be the largest in the world. The hydropower plant is located on the Jinsha River, at a total cost of $ 34 billion. It will be operational in July 2022 and will generate an average of 62.4 billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year. 5 . Nvidia rises in support to buy Chip Designer Arm Ltd. US technology company Nvidia on Friday, moved 5% higher on NASDAQ after increasing support from ARM customers to buy the UK-based potato designer. In September 2021, Nvidia signed a deal with Softbank to buy its stake in ARM for $ 40 billion. Broadcom, MediaTek and Marvell Technology are the first ARM customers to publicly support Nvidia acquisition. 6. Carnival Corporation to sell $ 500 million worth of shares Navigation operator Carnival Corp on Monday unveiled plans to sell $ 500 million worth of shares (s Rs 3,700 kora) as they prepare to resume operations. The amount will be used to purchase ordinary shares of Carnival Plc, UK trading and general corporate purposes. 7. The US carries out air strikes in Iraq and Syria The United States carried out airstrikes in the early hours of Monday against two Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria. The Pentagon said the groups had carried out drone strikes against US personnel in Iraq in recent weeks. The strikes were the second time Mr Biden has ordered the use of force in the region. 8. Malaysia Gaton Stimulus Package $ 36 Billion While Extended Block Malaysia unveiled a $ 36 billion package to help people through a nationwide blockade that extends once again. The plan includes direct fiscal injection and will result in the government distributing 10 billion ringgit of cash aid to people by the end of the year. The blocking measures were set to end today, but they will not be eased until the daily cases fall below 4,000. 9. Mixing Pfizer and Astra Covid shots Creating a strong reaction immunity A study by the University of Oxford has shown that mixing doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca creates a strong immune response. This can be used to address the shortage of vaccines worldwide. The ideal order is Astra followed by Pfizer with a 4-week gap. The AstraZenecas vaccine is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and marketed as Covishield. 10. Oil prices fall shortly before the OPEC + meeting Oil prices fell slightly on Monday after reaching the highest level since 2018 before this week’s OPEC + meeting. The increase in Covid-19 cases in Asia and Europe is also causing concerns about the slowdown in demand among traders. Even with the fall, Brent Futures is trading at $ 75.45 / barrel now. Raw prices are not expected to fall, as OPEC output is likely to follow global gross demand. To read more about OPEC + and how they control raw prices, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketfeed.news/u-s-carries-out-air-strikes-in-iraq-and-syria-top-international-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos