Marriott International Opens 70th Property in Japan

Marriott International celebrates today another milestone in Japan with the opening of the company’s 70th property in the country, Aloft Osaka Dojima. With this opening, Marriott International continues its solid growth in Japan as the hotel chain with the most branded offers. The company has 70 properties in 18 brands in 21 prefectures including major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, as well as other lesser-known jewelery such as Tochigi, Gifu and Wakayama. With a pipeline of over 30 additional hotels, including three hotels expected to open later this year, the portfolio is poised for continued growth in Japan.

Expanding our presence and bringing more brands and experiences to Japan has been a priority for us, said Rajeev Menon, President, Marriott International Asia-Pacific (excluding Greater China). “We remain confident in the future of travel and hope to welcome both local and international guests with new and exciting travel choices when they are able to travel again.”

Selected service and collection brands Continue to grow in Japan

The opening of Aloft Osaka Dojima, the 70th property of Marriott Internationals in Japan, is emblematic of the growing category of its chosen brand in the country, with the number of open hotels almost tripled since 2019. Brands in the category like Fairfield by Marriott, Courtyard, Aloft Hotels and Moxy Hotels to name a few, offer distinctive value for travelers with efficient service and equipment, coupled with casual dining options, convenient and warm hospitality, all at an affordable price . Aloft’s new property is centrally located at the intersection of entertainment, shopping, dining and business in Osaka. In addition to vibrant urban centers, many of the hotels with selected services are opening up in Japan lesser known areas and are expected to offer light and comfortable stays for travelers exploring less traveled but attractive places.

The Michi-no-eki portfolio which now includes thirteen Fairfield hotels from Marriott in the main locations near roadside holiday stations in Japan is a major growth factor in the service category chosen in the country. Earlier in 2021, five Fairfield hotels from Marriott opened in perfect photo destinations including Odai in Mie, Minamiyamashiro in Kyoto, Nikko in Tochigi, Kushimoto in Wakayama and Susami in Wakayama. Later this year, an additional Fairfield new hotel by the Marriott is scheduled to open on arrival Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa. The new hotels are located close to national parks and UNESCO World Heritage sites, providing guests a gateway to isolated destinations and local jewelery across the country.

This summer, the highly anticipated opening of the fourth Japans Hotel Moxy, Moxy Kyoto Nijo is expected to add a vibrant style twist to the Kyoto bar and social scene, celebrating youthful nonconformity, open-mindedness and originality above all. Located in the historic district of Kyoto Nijo near the Nijo Castle World Heritage Site, it is set to be a new buzzing place to play and explore.

Recently opened Hiyori Chapter Kyoto, a tribute portfolio hotel, is the second property of the Tribute Portfolio brands in the country and welcomes guests from near and far to craft their history and live as a local on an exploratory trip to scenic Kyoto.

Luxury brands continue the momentum in 2021 and beyond

Earlier this year Marriott International celebrated the opening of the very first Japan W Hotel with the arrival of In Osaka, which brought brands a bold attitude and a playground with new opportunities on the already vibrant hospitality scene of cities.

The luxury lifestyle brand EDITION will expand further with the expected opening of Tokyo Edition, Ginza later this year. The hotel is planned to be the second EDITION property in Japan after the Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, which opened in 2020.

We are pleased to see the strong growth of Marriott International in Japan and appreciate the confidence of our owners and franchisees in our vision for the future of hospitality in the country, said Karl Hudson, Vice President of Area, Japan and Guam, Marriott International. Like us, our owners believe that the future of travel lies in providing what travelers really want, based on lifestyle, interests and preferences. Marriotts’s strong and differentiated portfolio of brands responds to the individual needs of travelers and this is how our guests know they can count on us to provide what they want, wherever they can travel.

With today’s announcement, Marriott International is well positioned in Japan with 70 hotels in 18 different brands, aiming to serve differentiated experiences between passenger segments. Brands currently operating in Japan include: JW Marriott, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton and Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection and EDITION in the luxury segment; Marriott, Sheraton, Westin Hotels, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Renaissance in the premium segment; Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Fairfield by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott and Moxy Hotels in the selected service segment.

