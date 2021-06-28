Portal Schools launches on Belkin International campus National News

Angels, June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Portal Schools, an evolving network of independent high schools in Angels, today announced that its inaugural class for the 2021-22 school year will be co-located at Belkin International headquarters BEGINNING August 2021. Over the next five years, the Portal will open seven additional sites on Angels area, all located on corporate partner campuses in a range of industries.
At the Portal, students are involved in project-based skills and learning, earning high school and college degrees at the same time. Students gain critical work experience through relevant real-world internship and field mentoring opportunities with Belkin teams in various divisions including engineering, industrial design, creative design, product management, marketing, communications, sales and more. The portal also serves a deliberately diverse student population through a student-centered and community-focused model.
“Very often, students are expected to fit within a certain framework that describes a school, even when it is well known that students do not all learn in the same way or at the same pace,” he said. Kate Parsons, COO and co-founders, Portal Schools. “By offering a more relevant, flexible and personalized approach to learning, the Portal makes students co-creators of their learning experience – not just in rhythm, but in content, extracurricular and career exploration opportunities.”
or report released by XQ Institute, a leading organization dedicated to rethinking the high school experience says:
- Less than half of high school students say their school has helped them understand which careers match their skills and interests
- 84% of high school students want to go to college, but less than half of them graduate fully prepared for college courses
- 34% of 12th graders say they are engaged in school
- The share of jobs in the U.S. that require mid-level to high-end digital skills increased from 45% to 71% between 2002 and 2016
“Community education and responsibility is a pillar of Belkin values. What better way to serve our community than by promoting and supporting the future within our campus,” he said. Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. “At our corporate headquarters, we have all our core functions including engineering, industrial design, creative design, product management, marketing, communications, sales and more. Equipped with hands-on experience working with our innovative teams, Portal graduates will be equipped to choose their career path in any industry they choose that is true to their desires and dreams ”.
Portal students will earn their college credits and diploma from Southern New Hampshire University.
About Portal Schools
Portal Schools offers high school, college and career diving, all on one campus. Our diverse purpose communities and personalized approach to learning empower students to find their voice, light their footsteps, and thrive as committed citizens.
About Belkin
Belkin is an accessory market leader that provides power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio and smart home solutions for a wide range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, Phyn) joined Foxconn Interconnect Technology to strengthen its global influence and remains forever inspired by the people and the planet on which we live.
