The narcissism of US presidents regarding the international conflict

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The most narcissistic U.S. presidents since 1897 preferred to foment conflicts with other countries of great power without seeking support from allies, a new study suggests.

The results showed that of prudent presidents, those highest in narcissism – including Lyndon B. Johnson, Teddy Roosevelt and Richard Nixon – were about six times more likely to start a dispute with another major power in any given year than a president with moderate levels of narcissism.

The tendency to “go it alone” in international disputes fits with the desire of those who are high on narcissism to enhance their reputation and image of themselves and to look tough and competent towards others, said John Harden, author of the study and a doctoral student in political science at Ohio State University.

“The most narcissistic U.S. presidents differed from others in the way they approached foreign and world politics,” Harden said.

“They were more likely to weigh their personal desires more than the political survival or interests of the country when it came to how they handled some disputes.”

The study was recently published online in the journal International Studies Quarterly.

Harden studied presidents from 1897 – roughly the time when the United States became a major power in the world – through George W. Bush in 2009.

To measure presidential narcissism, Harden used a 2000 data set created by three researchers to assess the personalities of presidents.

These scholars used the knowledge of presidential historians and other experts who had written at least one book about a president. Each expert completed a personality inventory with more than 200 questions about the president they studied.

How valuable can it be to complete a personality test for another person? It actually works very well, Harden said. Other research has led people to perform the same personality inventory used by historians on behalf of an acquaintance. The results showed that these people answered personality questions very similar to the acquaintances themselves.

Using the personality test scores for 19 presidents from 1897 to 2008, Harden analyzed five aspects of the test associated with a common measure of grand narcissism: high levels of determination and excitement and low levels of modesty, compliance, and justice.

Harden determined that those five factors are related to narcissism in a separate analysis using a general population sample.

“These aspects describe people who want to be in the lead, look for the spotlight, brag about their accomplishments and are willing to lie and flatter to get what they want. They would certainly be willing to offend as well. others, “Harden said. “So it’s a pretty good description of a narcissist.”

Based on these results, Lyndon Johnson was the president who scored the best in narcissism, followed by Teddy Roosevelt and then Richard Nixon.

The president who scored the least on narcissism was William McKinley, followed by William Howard Taft and Calvin Coolidge.

“The results are in line with the presidents’ joint assessments,” Harden said.

“Ethical McKinley, Taft sensitive and often overwhelmed, and silent Coolidge are at the bottom of the list. Meanwhile, self-absorbed and image-conscious figures like Johnson, Roosevelt and Nixon are at the top.”

To see how narcissism was linked to international conflict, Harden used another set of data, called Interstate Militarized Disputes. These data include all cases where one country threatened, displayed or used force against another from 1816 to 2014.

Harden specifically looked at disputes initiated unilaterally by the United States against other major powers, such as the Soviet Union and China. Any conflict in which the United States sought support from allies was not counted as a major unilateral power dispute.

Many of these disagreements are not known to the public, Harden said, but created great tension among world leaders.

For example, Nixon launched Operation Giant Lance in 1969, which sent a B-52 squadron armed with nuclear weapons to patrol the glacier caps near Moscow. Johnson launched the so-called Lightning War in 1964, sending drones on missions deep inside China.

In his study, Harden considered and controlled for a wide range of factors in addition to the president’s narcissism that may have played a role in these conflicts – including, but not limited to, the president’s political party, regardless of whether the president was in his last term and if he had military experience, if the country was tired of war or in recession, if the government was united under one political party and if the incident happened during the Cold War.

After considering all of these factors, the results showed that the probability that the United States would unilaterally start at least one major power dispute in any given year was about 4%. For the highest presidents in narcissism, the odds were about 29%, more than six times higher. For presidents who were at the bottom of the narcissism scale, the probability was less than 1%.

“The raw data speaks for itself. The three most narcissistic presidents had unilaterally started major power struggles that accounted for 33% to 71% of all disputes they started. Meanwhile, the bottom three had none,” Harden said. .

There are several reasons why more narcissistic presidents would be more likely to start fighting with other nations of great power without Allied support, Harden said.

For one, they would only like to deal with great powers.

“Why would a leader who focuses on their historical knowledge and image ‘waste their time’ with lower status powers?” he said.

They would also work without partners because they do not want to share the attention span and will not believe that others would have anything to contribute.

Top leaders in narcissism also behave in ways that increase tensions, such as taking action on the force project. They are willing to accept the risks. They also behave dramatically and send vague signals, Harden said.

While the public and some political scientists may believe that U.S. presidents act in the best interests of the country at heart, Harden said the study provides evidence that some leaders use their office to make themselves feel powerful and important. .

“Top leaders in narcissism do not want the same things from their position as others,” Harden said.

“For them, the world really is a stage.”

