Rising US ranking in the international drone industry | tidings

HARTFORD, Links., June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Aquiline Drones (AD), an American-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAS) and provider of new solutions for commercial drone operations, announced today that it has acquired 50% of the capital of Aerialtronics, a bottom-up solution developer in Netherlands that uses drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT data to provide real-time knowledge of a variety of business operations. $ 9 million The US dollar transaction is the latest acquisition for AD in its ongoing commitment to becoming a global, full-scale leader in the UAS industry. Aerialtronics is a subsidiary of Drone Volt (DV), a French publicly traded manufacturer of professional civilian drones and embedded AI, with which AD partnered in October 2020.
“Our new ownership of this highly advanced Dutch company allows us to further access years of advanced research and development in UAS technology to fill our national gap with competitively priced American-made drone products.” said Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones. “With the commercial drone sector expected to double $ 42 billion “By 2025, we’re in a strong position to provide total planetary protection with our comprehensive drone ecosystem.”
Specifically, Aerialtronics produces the well-known Altura Zenith, an extremely versatile commercial drone and Pensar intelligent camera, a multispectral sensor, complete with artificial intelligence and advantage calculation capabilities. Current AD production licenses and exclusive AD distribution with DV allow the global production of both products, along with Hercules 2, a stable, lightweight and compact UAV. AD is re-marking both drone models like the Spartacus MACKS and the Spartacus Hurricane line of UAVs.
Alexander reports that the last transaction was based on Aerialtronics being valued at $ 17.92 million USD/15 million euros. Drone Volt will retain operational control of Aerialtronics and will therefore continue to consolidate 100% of its subsidiary into its accounts.
‘We are pleased to pool our resources around our artificial intelligence subsidiary to accelerate our joint growth. “We are demonstrating once again our ability to utilize our core technological knowledge in a sector where innovation and expertise remain key elements for future development,” he said. Marc Courcelle, CEO of Drone Volt.
“This is another step forward in the Aquiline Drones-Drone Volt partnership and strengthens our commitment to each other to ensure that we do what we can to move both brands forward optimally,” adds Alexander. “We intend to continue investing in technology, marketing and sales with the aim of becoming a US leader in professional civilian UAVs. That is why we have set the goal of going public by the end. of the year to fund our investment and growth. “
About Aquiline Drones
Aquiline Drones is the leading American drone company founded by experienced aviators, system engineers and IT gurus. With a customer-centric model, US-based manufacturing and world-class MRO services, the company offers innovative ways of using drones in commercial activities. Backed by a dedicated UAV cloud, autonomous drone operations with real-time control and dynamic field decision-making capabilities, Aquiline Drones’ full-spectrum technological solutions provide greater application in countless industries and environments by providing knowledge of real-time data. Processes consistent with airspace for software, equipment manufacturing, and systems integration, along with the best classroom mission capabilities, are being planned and designed. The company continues to build relationships with federal, state and private organizations, developing and launching new drone applications in collaboration. Visit http://www.AquilineDrones.com for more information and follow all the exciting company news and updates on AD social platforms.
About Drone Volt
Founded in 2011, Drone Volt (ALDRV.PA), is an international leader in the field of professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence embedded with operations in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, United States, Switzerland AND Indonesia. With its 3 brands, Drone Volt, Aerialtronics and Dandrone, the company is always developing the most innovative solutions for the energy industry, construction, civil engineering and security for applications such as inspection, surveillance, surface treatment, thermography, research missions and rescue. Drone Volt clients include government administrations and industrial groups such as the French military, the French Ministry of Defense, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies. Drone Volt has been defined as an “Innovative Enterprise” by Bpifrance. Visit http://www.DroneVolt.com for more information.
