Rising US ranking in the international drone industry | tidings





HARTFORD, Links., June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Aquiline Drones (AD), an American-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAS) and provider of new solutions for commercial drone operations, announced today that it has acquired 50% of the capital of Aerialtronics, a bottom-up solution developer in Netherlands that uses drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT data to provide real-time knowledge of a variety of business operations. $ 9 million The US dollar transaction is the latest acquisition for AD in its ongoing commitment to becoming a global, full-scale leader in the UAS industry. Aerialtronics is a subsidiary of Drone Volt (DV), a French publicly traded manufacturer of professional civilian drones and embedded AI, with which AD partnered in October 2020. “Our new ownership of this highly advanced Dutch company allows us to further access years of advanced research and development in UAS technology to fill our national gap with competitively priced American-made drone products.” said Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones. “With the commercial drone sector expected to double $ 42 billion “By 2025, we’re in a strong position to provide total planetary protection with our comprehensive drone ecosystem.” Specifically, Aerialtronics produces the well-known Altura Zenith, an extremely versatile commercial drone and Pensar intelligent camera, a multispectral sensor, complete with artificial intelligence and advantage calculation capabilities. Current AD production licenses and exclusive AD distribution with DV allow the global production of both products, along with Hercules 2, a stable, lightweight and compact UAV. AD is re-marking both drone models like the Spartacus MACKS and the Spartacus Hurricane line of UAVs. Alexander reports that the last transaction was based on Aerialtronics being valued at $ 17.92 million USD/15 million euros. Drone Volt will retain operational control of Aerialtronics and will therefore continue to consolidate 100% of its subsidiary into its accounts. ‘We are pleased to pool our resources around our artificial intelligence subsidiary to accelerate our joint growth. “We are demonstrating once again our ability to utilize our core technological knowledge in a sector where innovation and expertise remain key elements for future development,” he said. Marc Courcelle, CEO of Drone Volt. “This is another step forward in the Aquiline Drones-Drone Volt partnership and strengthens our commitment to each other to ensure that we do what we can to move both brands forward optimally,” adds Alexander. “We intend to continue investing in technology, marketing and sales with the aim of becoming a US leader in professional civilian UAVs. That is why we have set the goal of going public by the end. of the year to fund our investment and growth. “ About Aquiline Drones Aquiline Drones is the leading American drone company founded by experienced aviators, system engineers and IT gurus. With a customer-centric model, US-based manufacturing and world-class MRO services, the company offers innovative ways of using drones in commercial activities. Backed by a dedicated UAV cloud, autonomous drone operations with real-time control and dynamic field decision-making capabilities, Aquiline Drones’ full-spectrum technological solutions provide greater application in countless industries and environments by providing knowledge of real-time data. Processes consistent with airspace for software, equipment manufacturing, and systems integration, along with the best classroom mission capabilities, are being planned and designed. The company continues to build relationships with federal, state and private organizations, developing and launching new drone applications in collaboration. Visit http://www.AquilineDrones.com for more information and follow all the exciting company news and updates on AD social platforms. About Drone Volt Founded in 2011, Drone Volt (ALDRV.PA), is an international leader in the field of professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence embedded with operations in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, United States, Switzerland AND Indonesia. With its 3 brands, Drone Volt, Aerialtronics and Dandrone, the company is always developing the most innovative solutions for the energy industry, construction, civil engineering and security for applications such as inspection, surveillance, surface treatment, thermography, research missions and rescue. Drone Volt clients include government administrations and industrial groups such as the French military, the French Ministry of Defense, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies. Drone Volt has been defined as an “Innovative Enterprise” by Bpifrance. Visit http://www.DroneVolt.com for more information. Media contact Alisa Picerno, Aquiline Drones, 8608691509, [email protected] SOURCE Aquiline Drones

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/elevating-american-rank-in-the-international-drone-industry/article_a729b28e-44d5-5648-81de-0ad3fdc48269.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos