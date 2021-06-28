Sea 21 breeze begins in Black Sea as Russia threatens to fire on intervening warships





Just days after Russia threatened to fire on intervening warships near the Crimean Black Sea Peninsula, the annual Sea Breeze exercise, which the US 6th Fleet is co-hosting with the Ukrainian Navy, began. on Monday with the largest number of participating countries ever. Sea Breeze 21, which runs until July 10 in the Black Sea region, focuses on amphibious warfare, ground maneuver warfare, diving operations, naval stop operations, air defense, special operations integration, anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue operations, according to a 6th Fleet press release. Thirty-two countries from six continents are providing 5,000 troops, 32 ships, 40 aircraft and 18 special operations and diving teams in training. The United States is proud to partner with Ukraine in co-hosting the multinational naval exercise Sea Breeze, which will help increase interaction and capabilities among participating nations, said Charg dAffaires Kristina Kvien, US Embassy in Ukraine. We are committed to maintaining the safety and security of the Black Sea. The exercise begins just five days after Russia announced one of it warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs on the path of the British destroyer Defender to drive it out of the waters near the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base in Crimea. Britain denied that account, insisting that there were no warning shots or bombs dropped near its ship and that it was sailing in Ukrainian waters. The Russian Defense Ministry said that on June 23 a patrol boat fired warning shots because the HMS Defender ignored an alert against the intrusion and sailed 1.6 nautical miles in Russian territorial waters. She claimed a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs in front of the ship to persuade the Defender to change course. Minutes later, the Defender left Russian waters, the ministry said. Britain insisted the ship was making a routine voyage through an internationally recognized cruise lane and stayed in Ukrainian waters. The UK, like most of the world, recognizes Crimea as part of Ukraine, despite the annexation of the 2014 peninsulas by Russia. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not say whether he had personally approved of the Defenders trip but suggested the Royal Navy was making a point of taking that route. By giving us your email, you are deciding to participate in the Navy Times Daily News Review. The important point is that we do not recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea, this is part of a sovereign territory of Ukraine, Johnson told reporters. It was entirely right that we should abide by the law and pursue freedom of navigation the way we did, take the shortest route between the two points and that is what we did. The incident marked for the first time since the Cold War that Moscow claimed tp used live ammunition to prevent a NATO warship, underlining the growing threat of military clashes amid Russia-West tensions. The Sea Breeze exercise, which began in 1997, brings together most of the Black Sea nations and NATO allies and partners together to train and act in pursuit of enhanced capacity building. The participating nations are: Albania, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2021/06/28/sea-breeze-21-begins-in-the-black-sea-after-russia-threatens-to-fire-on-intruding-warships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos