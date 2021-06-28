Sea 21 breeze begins in Black Sea as Russia threatens to fire on intervening warships

Just days after Russia threatened to fire on intervening warships near the Crimean Black Sea Peninsula, the annual Sea Breeze exercise, which the US 6th Fleet is co-hosting with the Ukrainian Navy, began. on Monday with the largest number of participating countries ever.
Sea Breeze 21, which runs until July 10 in the Black Sea region, focuses on amphibious warfare, ground maneuver warfare, diving operations, naval stop operations, air defense, special operations integration, anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue operations, according to a 6th Fleet press release.
Thirty-two countries from six continents are providing 5,000 troops, 32 ships, 40 aircraft and 18 special operations and diving teams in training.
The United States is proud to partner with Ukraine in co-hosting the multinational naval exercise Sea Breeze, which will help increase interaction and capabilities among participating nations, said Charg dAffaires Kristina Kvien, US Embassy in Ukraine. We are committed to maintaining the safety and security of the Black Sea.
The exercise begins just five days after Russia announced one of it warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs on the path of the British destroyer Defender to drive it out of the waters near the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base in Crimea. Britain denied that account, insisting that there were no warning shots or bombs dropped near its ship and that it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that on June 23 a patrol boat fired warning shots because the HMS Defender ignored an alert against the intrusion and sailed 1.6 nautical miles in Russian territorial waters. She claimed a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs in front of the ship to persuade the Defender to change course. Minutes later, the Defender left Russian waters, the ministry said.
Britain insisted the ship was making a routine voyage through an internationally recognized cruise lane and stayed in Ukrainian waters. The UK, like most of the world, recognizes Crimea as part of Ukraine, despite the annexation of the 2014 peninsulas by Russia.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not say whether he had personally approved of the Defenders trip but suggested the Royal Navy was making a point of taking that route.
The important point is that we do not recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea, this is part of a sovereign territory of Ukraine, Johnson told reporters. It was entirely right that we should abide by the law and pursue freedom of navigation the way we did, take the shortest route between the two points and that is what we did.
The incident marked for the first time since the Cold War that Moscow claimed tp used live ammunition to prevent a NATO warship, underlining the growing threat of military clashes amid Russia-West tensions.
The Sea Breeze exercise, which began in 1997, brings together most of the Black Sea nations and NATO allies and partners together to train and act in pursuit of enhanced capacity building.
The participating nations are: Albania, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.
