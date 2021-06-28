Carbon removal study suggests that arithmetic to achieve net-zero emissions is not so simple

Countries around the world are relying on net zero carbon removal strategy to cancel out an equal amount of emissions to help them meet climate targets. But a young researcher from researchers in British Columbia suggests that math may not be so simple.

What do net emissions mean?

Net-zero emissions or carbon neutrality means that any emissions of greenhouse gases produced are “offset” or canceled by removing emissions.

Emissions can be removed from the atmosphere through natural methods, such as planting trees and restoring wetlands, or technical approaches, such as capture of carbon in direct air . (Does not involve capturing carbon in a source, such as a power plant, which simply reduces emissions.)

Carbon removal is seen as a way to deal with:

Who is committed to achieving net-zero emissions?

Under the Paris Agreement on climate change, the world must become carbon neutral between 2050 and 2100 .

In fact, according to the United Nations, 131 countries have now set or are considering an emission reduction target to zero by 2050, along with many companies, cities and financial institutions. They include Canada AND Canadian oil manufacturers .

LOOK | Canadian oil producers aim to reach zero-zero emissions by 2050: Manufacturers in Canadian oils are combining funding to reduce carbon emissions but they are hoping for tax dollars to help fill the pot, and environmental groups are critical. 1:50

How do countries and companies calculate net worth?

“The assumption is that one ton of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is balanced by one ton removed from the atmosphere,” said Kirsten Zickfeld, professor of climate science at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, BC and lead author of a new study. published last week in the journal Nature Climate Change .

Zickfeld doubted this might not have been so. So she and her colleagues did some climate modeling experiments that were created specifically to test that idea.

Why did the researchers think that removing a tone might not cancel the release of a tone?

Because they know that many processes in the Earth’s climate system are “non-linear,” Zickfeld said. For example:

As carbon dioxide increases, so does plant growth. But plants can accelerate their growth so much before the level goes down, no matter how much extra CO2 is added.

The ocean can absorb some of the extra carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere. But as atmospheric concentrations increase, the ocean is less and less capable of absorbing additional CO2.

Scientists had already seen the hints that this could mean that carbon emission and removal were asymmetric, meaning the amount of impact they could have on the same amount of CO2 could be different.

Seedlings appear on a table during an announcement at World Environment Day at the Arboretum Dominion in Ottawa in June 2019. Planting trees is another way to remove carbon from the atmosphere. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

But since it was not something they were specifically looking for, there were many factors that make it impossible to get a clear answer to this, said David Keller, a scientist at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany, who was not involved in the new study, but does relevant research.

He said the Zickfeld study is the first created to find out if carbon emissions and the removal of the same amount of CO2 actually cancel each other out.

How did the researchers do this?

To get a clear answer, the researchers used a climatic model of “intermediate complexity”.

Keller said it was a fitting model for what they were looking for, keeping things simple enough to get a clear answer to the question they were asking.

Researchers added and removed buckets of between $ 100 billion (about three times that annual global emissions in 2020 ) and a trillion tons of CO2 emissions. Zickfeld said this has to do with the range of emissions we are expected to have to remove to meet Paris’s lower target for a temperature that is 1.5 C warmer than pre-industrial times.

They then looked at the impact of climate on the next 1000 years.

What did they find?

The study showed that if you remove and release the same amount of CO2, you end up with a higher atmospheric concentration of CO2 than if you had released any CO2. That is, the result is not zero net.

“And that asymmetry grows as we release and remove,” Zickfeld said.

Nor does it change over time change still exists 1000 years later.

A man plunges into the ocean at sunset in Newport Beach, Calif., On June 22nd. The study found that one ton of carbon removed from the atmosphere and one ton of carbon emitted does not add to zero. This is because natural processes, such as the ocean’s ability to absorb carbon, change as more carbon is added. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Why

Zickfeld said the two “non-linear” processes mentioned before the change in plant growth and the absorption of the ocean with the increase in CO2 were the main culprits.

The researchers found that the change in temperature associated with collecting and removing the same amount of CO2 was also not the same as if CO2 had never been emitted, but the difference was smaller.

Zickfeld said researchers also could not be sure which case had the highest temperature. In this experiment, it appeared at the same time without emissions, but the preliminary results of other experiments show the opposite.

“This is a first step,” Zickfeld said. She added that more study is needed to work out the details, such as exactly what amount of removal would be needed to offset a certain amount of discharges.

What does this mean for zero-net commitments and calculations?

Zickfeld said we need to be more careful when thinking about offsetting emissions by removing carbon dioxide, as the Earth is complex and has many geophysical systems that we do not consider.

“The risk is that we end up with a climate that is not sustainable, and then potentially risk inflating temperature targets if we do not take these effects into account,” she said. “My opinion is really that because of all these uncertainties in the system, I think the focus should really be on reducing carbon dioxide emissions.”

Keller said Zickfeld’s study is important because of what it shows for the first time, but more work needs to be done on the subject. In fact, he is currently doing similar experiments with different models.

While this particular study may not be relevant to policymakers, Keller said they need to become aware that carbon removal is not the exact opposite of adding CO2 to the atmosphere.

Holly Buck, an assistant professor of environment and sustainability at New York State University in Buffalo, said the findings are important for discussing how to implement policies to achieve net-zero goals.

It envisions such research allowing a mathematical correction in the future to match a certain amount of discharges with a certain amount of removals to make sure they are canceled.

“This is a first step that should put this on the radar of policymakers,” Buck said.