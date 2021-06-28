Pope Francis praises work of a priest with LGBTQ Catholics in a handwritten letter





In a letter written to Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor-in-chief for America Media, Francis thanked Martin for his “pastoral zeal” and called him a “priest for all men and women.”

“I pray for your faithful, your” flock “and all those whom the Lord puts in your care, in order to protect them and make them flee in the love of our Lord Jesus Christ,” the Pope wrote. Martin shared the original text of the letter and its English translation in Facebook .)

“Moreover, it is a reminder to LGBTQ people wherever God loves them, in the words of Pope Francis, ‘closeness, compassion and gentleness,'” he told CNN in an email.

The letter praised Martin’s work Martin said he had written to the Pope to show that his nephew had chosen “Francis” for his confirmation name. In a post, he recalled Francis Webinar of the LGBTQ Catholic Ministry, a conference for LGBTQ Catholics and church leaders overseeing LGBTQ ministries. Francis wrote to Martin a day later, the priest said. In his note, he asked Martin to “congratulate [his nephew] in socks “, a reference to socks with the theme Pope Francis, Martin’s nephew. “It made me laugh,” the Pope wrote. He continued: “Concerning your PS, I want to thank you for your pastoral zeal and your ability to be close to people, with the closeness that Jesus had and that reflects the closeness of God. Our Heavenly Father approaches with love for everyone. “One of his children, each and every one. His heart is open to all and sundry. He is a Father.” “Thinking about your pastoral work, I see that you are constantly seeking to imitate this style of God,” the Pope wrote in his letter. “You are a priest to all men and women, just as the Lord is a father to all men and women. “I pray you continue in this way, being close, compassionate and with great gentleness.” Pope Francis’ mixed messages to LGBTQ Catholics Since Pope Francis was elected to lead the Catholic Church in 2013, he has taken a more tolerant, if inconsistent, stance toward LGBTQ Catholics than his predecessors. That same year, when asked about gay members of the clergy, he replied the celebrity , “Who am I to judge?” and said in 2016 that Christians owed LGBTQ people an apology for their historic mistreatment. But he is also before claimed “family is threatened” by the same-sex and one-time marriage movement compared gender theory to “nuclear weapons”. According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “homosexual acts” are condemned in Catholicism, but homosexuality in itself is not considered a sin. Church doctrine encourages members to welcome and respect gay parishioners, though it also says gay members are “called to chastity,” according to Human Rights Campaign in its assessment of the Church’s stance on LGBTQ issues. Meanwhile, last year, the Vatican took strong stances against its LGBTQ members, sometimes contradicting the Pope’s statements. In March, the Vatican announced it would not bless same-sex unions, describing them as sinful, in a note approved by Francis. But in an appearance in a documentary released in October 2020, Francis showed support for same-sex civil unions, calling gay Catholics “children of God” who “have the right to a family.” The Vatican this month opposed an anti-homophobia law introduced in the Italian Parliament, which could require some Catholic schools in the country to adopt state-mandated teachings on tolerance and gender, CNN reported last week. The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Pope’s letter. Martin says the message shows the pope’s care for LGBTQ Catholics Martin said the message the Pope sent in response to his SP reiterates that “God will [LGBTQ Catholics] and the Pope cares for them. ” Martin’s work with LGBTQ Catholics began in earnest after the mass shooting at Florida’s Pulse nightclub in 2016. He said he aims to help queer and trans Catholics “feel welcome in what, after all, is their church.” Martin, who was recently profiled for an executive documentary produced by Martin Scorsese, has been criticized by other leaders within the faith for emphasizing the involvement of LGBTQ members and opposing Catholic doctrine. But Martin says acceptance has matured into Catholicism. “The church teaches that LGBTQ people are created by God and loved by God,” he said. “That’s what I believe, too.”

CNN’s Delia Gallagher contributed to this report.

