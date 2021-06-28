Too much guilt to move on condo collapse in Miami – National & International News – MON 28June

Miami condo collapse update: rescue efforts continue, blame the game. Fury in South Africa on proposal to allow women multiple men.

NATIONAL NEWS

Update on condom collapse in Miami

The photo at the condo crash site in Surfside, FL, has changed slightly over the weekend. Rescue workers stay on stage all the time and say they have not given up on finding potential survivors. However, the prospects for finding out more are becoming increasingly bleak.

Rescuers have not pulled any survivors from the rubble since the first hours after the collapse. Workers have so far found 10 bodies, some of which have been identified, as well as numerous partial remains. Victims are being identified with DNA by their surviving loved ones on a rapid basis. Over 150 people remain missing.

Slow pace

Victims’ loved ones have protested that the rescue effort is proceeding very slowly. However, slow pace is needed as rescue teams are working in increasingly dangerous conditions. Some rescue workers have suffered injuries from falling debris, with some seeking hospitalization. Fires in the country, extreme heat and bad weather have created further obstacles for the rescue operation.

Guilt game

Otherwise, fingerprints due to the disaster are continuing rapidly. In the hours after the disaster, various structural engineers said it could take months to analyze the event and identify a cause.

As it turns out, that analysis, in fact, had already been carried out, in 2018. At that time, Morabito Consultants had already produced a 9-page report detailing the many flaws with the original building construction. The most serious problem was that the concrete slab (which serves as an artificial foundation in the surrounding sand) was flat rather than sloping. This caused the water to accumulate at the base until it evaporated, rather than drying out quickly. The problem was inadequate concrete waterproofing, especially around the pool area.

The 2018 report also recommended that millions of dollars in corrective repair work be carried out “on time”. The report warned at the time that not addressing the problems quickly would “cause the rate of concrete deterioration to expand exponentially”.

Just weeks after Morabito published this report, a Surfside town employee directly disputed the findings. Local building official Ross Prieto told residents of the building at a condo board meeting that “it appears the building is in very good condition.” This utterance undoubtedly undermines the urgency of the situation.

However, at the time of the collapse, the condos board was in the process of collecting repair fees from various owners to undertake repairs. It is possible, but by no means certain, that faster action from the condo board could have prevented the catastrophe.

Fear of more collapse

Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett is also considering the evacuation of residents from an identical building in the same complex, which was built by the same developer. Burkett has also requested an emergency inspection of Champlain Towers North, the accompanying Champlain Towers South building, which collapsed. Burkett further said that if he were a resident of Champlain Towers North, “I would be gone.”

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

South Africa: Fury over the law to allow women multiple men

The practice of polygamy, in which a man is legally married to multiple women, has long been permitted under the South African constitution of 1994. However, a new proposal to legalize polyandry, in which a woman there are many men, it is causing controversy.

Some of the most vocal opponents of the proposal are the polygamists themselves. One of the most outspoken opponents of polyandry in South Africa is television personality Musa Mseleku, who has four wives. Mseleku plays in a reality show in South Africa that documents life in his polygamous family.

“It will destroy African culture,” he said. What about the children of those people? How will they know their identity? The woman now can not take on the role of husband. “It’s unheard of.” “UnAfrican”? Mseleku describes polyandry as “non-African”. But Professor Collis Machoko, from neighboring Zimbabwe, begs for change. Machoko has documented the life of polyandry marriages openly and secretly in South Africa and other African countries. Machoko says resistance to the legitimacy of polyandry is about “control. African societies are not ready for real equality. We do not know what to do with women we cannot control.” Machoko says polyandry was once practiced openly in many parts of Africa. Polyandry is still legal in the West African country of Gabon to this day. According to Machoko, the advent of colonialism and Christianity on the continent reduced the status of women, and drove the practice of polyandry underground. Men and women agree on polyandry relationships for a variety of reasons. Men in such relationships found that such relationships relieved them of some pressure, such as the pressure to perform sexually and produce children. “The issue of children is an easy one,” says Machoko. “Whatever children are born from that union are the children of the family.”

