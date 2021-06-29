Euro 2020: Switzerland stuns world champion France on penalties | Euro2020 news





Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves a shot from Kylian Mbappe to secure the 5-4 exchange victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

Switzerland beat world champions 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday as Kylian Mbappe lost the local shot in the shootout after a 3-3 draw in Bucharest. Mario Gavranovic equalized in the 90th minute as Switzerland came down from two goals before Yann Sommer escaped from Mbappe in a shootout to reserve Switzerland in a quarter-final clash against Spain. Haris Seferovic had given Switzerland Vladimir Petkovics a shocking lead in the 15th minute, but Ricardo Rodriguez’s penalty was brilliantly saved by Hugo Lloris early in the second half. Karim Benzema, returning to the France squad for the tournament after a five-and-a-half-year international internment, then struck twice as fast to get the Euro 2016 finalists back on track. Paul Pogbas’s sensational effort to curl up made it 3-1, but Switzerland forced extra time as Seferovic caught the second in the game before Gavranovic equalized in the final minute. Switzerland converted all five of their penalties before Sommer dived to his right to ward off Mbappes’s shot after the Swiss won a big draw in the first tournament for the first time in 83 years. Switzerlands Yann Sommer celebrates after saving a penalty from Frances Kylian Mbappe to win the exchange of fire [Justin Setterfield/Pool via Reuters] France coach Didier Deschamps controversially switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation created to pull off the best of his attacking trio of Benzema, Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, but it was Seferovic who replaced him. gave the Swiss a sudden advantage. Steven Zuber made use of the space allowed by Rodriguezs, overlapping the run, cutting a cross from the left wing that Seferovic directed Lloris after rising very easily over Clement Lenglet. After a bleak first half, in which France failed to try Sommer, Deschamps dismissed the third experiment on the back, pulling Lenglet and introducing Kingsley Coman as he turned into a more familiar 4-4-2. But France owed Lloris to save the team from further trouble after an injured run by Zuber eventually resulted in a penalty for Switzerland when he was knocked down by Benjamin Pavard. Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini immediately showed the place after a VAR review, but Lloris jumped to his right to oust Rodriguez trying the seventh missed penalty of 15 taken in the tournament. The momentum quickly turned strongly in Frances’ favor as Benzema, the scorer of both goals in the 2-2 draw with Portugal in the group stage, brilliantly pulled a pass from Mbappe on his step, elevating Sommer to level. The Real Madrid striker headed France two minutes later when Griezmanns left trying to get away from Sommer, but only for a waiting Benzema who stepped in from a weak distance. Frances Presnel Kimpembe looks desperate after match]Franck Fife / Pool via Reuters] Pogbas’s magnificent 25-yard strike had France at the top of the last eight, but Seferovic made an extraordinary offer from substitute Kevin Mbabu with nine minutes to give the Swiss hope. Gavranovic then had an offside goal, but had no doubt in his equalizer in the final minute when he passed Presnel Kimpembe and walked away from Lloris. Remarkably, Coman nearly won the game with the final blow, shaking the crossbar at the end of injury time. A sick Benzema withdrew early in overtime for Olivier Giroud, moments before Sommer switched to the squad to deny Pavard. Pogba released Mbappe with a penetrating pass through the Swiss defense, but the Paris Saint-Germain striker snapped quickly, with Sommer flying to his right to catch Girouds’ head in front of his penalty heroes.

