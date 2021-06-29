International teams join rescue efforts in Florida amid condo claims of “structural integrity problems”





First responders from across Florida are teaming up with teams from Mexico and Israel in a joint effort to find any survivors in the rubble of a apartment building near Miami Beach. The building partially collapsed early Thursday morning. After four days of painstaking efforts, rescue workers found nine bodies. More than 150 people still do not count. International rescue teams are working fast but carefully. A wrong move could mean another catastrophe, according to officials. “We need to make sure the pile does not fall on them, that it does not fall on potential survivors,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference. Early answers have dug a ditch under the rubble – so far it is 125 meters long and 40 meters deep. An Israeli search and rescue team hopes to rescue people here as they did after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, when crews found people eight days after the disaster. Florida Building Collapse More





Families the missing were escorted to the disaster site for the first time on Sunday. Meanwhile, questions remain regarding structural problems with the partially collapsed building. An assessment made by engineers in 2018 looked, among other things, at the building’s parking garage. She found “abundant cracking and splashing to varying degrees was observed in concrete columns, beams and walls”. Although some of the damage is minor, attorney Brad Sohn – who represents at least a dozen victims and was the first to file a lawsuit on the day of the collapse – said the concrete deterioration should have been properly “repaired” at the time. proper. “Why not? At the time it could not mean maybe more than two and a half years later,” he told David Begnaud of CBS News. “The association knew or should have known it had structural integrity problems. It should have been addressed by the time they became aware,” he said. Also in the report, “the main issue with this building structure is that the waterproofing of the entrance / pool deck / planter waterproofing is placed in a flat structure”. There was no slope for drainage, so the water had to evaporate. William Espinosa, who was a building maintenance manager in the late 1990s, recalled the conditions. “The water would just sit there and then it would just seep down,” he said. “I would think, where does this water go? Because it had to penetrate somewhere.” One or two feet of water would cover the parking only. However, experts are warning people not to rush to conclusions. An engineer who spoke to CBS News said that nothing in the 2018 report suggested that a catastrophe of this magnitude could occur. A lawyer for the condo association says the 2018 report required repair work, but nothing suggested the building was in danger of collapsing.

