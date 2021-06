Biden says Iran will never get a nuclear weapon ‘in my watch’

If the deal is revived, the US would lift a series of sanctions and Iran would end many of its nuclear activities. In 2018, Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear deal, one of the Obama administration’s key foreign policy achievements. The agreement took more than two years of negotiations to reach the version that seven countries signed in 2015. Iran initially stuck to the deal after the U.S. withdrawal, agreeing to maintain tight nuclear powers for a decade in exchange for lifting sanctions that hurt its economy. But after a Trump-ordered airstrike killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, a senior Iranian military official, at Baghdad International Airport in January 2020, Iran essentially scrapped it completely even though the country had begun to distance itself from the deal in the summer. before. By November 2020, Iran had exceeded its previous limits on slightly enriched uranium, according to the United Nations nuclear observer. Rivlin is the first senior Israeli official to meet with Biden at the White House and will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders before he leaves office in early July. Biden said he planned to receive soon the new Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, who took office earlier this month. The Israeli parliament on June 13 narrowly approved a new coalition government in a 60-59 vote, ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a historic 12-year leadership. The vote marked the end of a two-year cycle in which the country held four elections, with votes focused on Netanyahu’s ability to remain prime minister as he faced corruption charges. Netanyahu critics have dismissed him as a polarizing leader who deepened divisions in Israeli society, including tensions between Jews and Arabs. Bennett now oversees the fragile new coalition, an eight-party bloc with deep ideological divisions that could crumble if any member decides to leave. Bennett’s party holds only six of the 120 seats in Parliament. Political centrist Yair Lapid, the main force behind the coalition, agreed with Bennett that he would take over as prime minister in two years if the government still remains. Biden was quick to congratulate the new government and said he was looking forward to working with Bennett. He said the administration was committed to working with the new government to advance security, stability and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and people across the wider region. Myah Ward contributed to this report.

