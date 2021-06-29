Calgary’s mother faces second-degree murder charge for killing 24-year-old girl after body found on highway

A Calgary mother has been charged with the murder of her daughter more than a year after the 24-year-old victim was found on a highway near Cochrane, Alta.

Deborah Joyce Rabik, 60, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder and indignation at a body.

Sarah Rabik’s body was found on Highway 8 southeast of Cochrane on February 26, 2020.

After an autopsy, the death was assessed as a homicide.

The RCMP confirmed that the victim was related to Deborah Rabik, but would not verify the nature of this relationship. However, Sarah obituary pages and Facebook pages on both the victim and the accused identify them as mother and daughter.

According to her family, Sarah “happy place” was Disney World and shortly before her death she was hired to work there over the summer.

Sara loved music festivals and hiking in the mountains around Calgary, according to her obituary.

The Mount Royal University student also volunteered at Making Changes, a service that provides clothing for the needy.

Deborah Rabikis is in custody and will then appear in court in Cochrane on June 29.

The RCMP says they were assisted by the homicide and technology crime unit at the Calgary Police Service.