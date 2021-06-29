Your Tuesday Information – The New York Times





We were dealing with the events leading up to the Chinas takeover in Hong Kong and the good news about RNA vaccines.

After the takeover of Hong Kong by Chinas A year ago, a national security law issued a breach of action to bring Hong Kong into a political stalemate with the Chinese Communist Party: the arrest of activists, the seizure of assets, the dismissal of government employees, the banning of editors of newspapers and rewriting of school curricula. As repression seemed to arrive at a surprising pace, it was the culmination of many years of efforts by Beijing, reports The Times, a process that began with a single phrase in a dry political letter: Beijing, the declared document, would have full jurisdiction on territory. Interviews with insiders and advisers, as well as speeches and policy documents, indicate that Chinese officials took action amid growing alarm over the protests in Hong Kong; impatience with oscillation among pro-Beijing ruling city elites; and their growing conviction that Hong Kong had become a haven for Western-backed overthrow. Anniversary of the party: Pekini ka closed traffic, decorated streets with patriotic slogans and increased security this week in preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

RNA vaccines can provide protection for years Vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna launch a sustained immune response that can protect against the coronavirus without the need for an amplifying stroke, scientists reported on Monday. It is unclear exactly how long immunity lasts for people who get vaccinated using mRNA technology, but it can be for years, if not for a particular life, especially for people who were infected with the coronavirus and later vaccinated. That’s a good sign of how stable our immunity to this vaccine is, said Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at the University of Washington in St. Louis. Louis who led the study, which was published in the journal Nature. The study did not take into account Johnson & Johnson intent, which was done with another technology.

Caveats: Protection is most reliable if the virus and its variants do not evolve far beyond their current forms, which is by no means guaranteed. And older adults and immunocompromised people may still need stimulants. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Biden meets Rivlin President Biden will receive outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House as the United States seeks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran. Here are the latest updates. It is likely to be Rivlin’s last visit as president of Israel, as the country elected Isaac Herzog, a former Labor Party leader and government minister, to the post. The President of Israel does not have as much power as the Prime Minister, but plays an important role in diplomacy and in the unification of parliamentary democracy. The two leaders will discuss formation of the new Israeli government and the defense needs of the country. Time: It is a critical moment in the negotiations between the US and Iran for the revival of a nuclear deal, which Israel opposes. The deal would ease sanctions on Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program. The White House meeting also comes less than a day after the U.S. carried out airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias.

For migrants in Mexico, life is often in flux. Our reporters asked people to take their pictures while waiting to cross the border into the US ARTS AND IDEAS Broadway (and Bruce) are back On Saturday, Bruce Springsteen returned to the St. Louis Theater. James to perform his one-man show The first Broadway show since the New York theaters was eclipsed on March 12, 2020. The biggest musicals on Broadways including Hadestown, Hamilton and Wicked will not be back until September. But for the 1,700 people at Springsteen on Broadway, the first blows on the Springsteens guitar felt like proof that the rhythms moving New York City were coming out from behind a heavy, dark and heavy curtain, writes The Timess Nick Corasaniti. PLAY, LOOK, EAT What to cook

