Titan International, Inc. announces addition to Russell 3000 index | National News

Soon, Ill., June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan” or “Company”) announced that it has been added as a member of the Russell 3000 Wide MarketThe index, effective after the US market opened today, as part of the reconstruction of the Russell 2021 indices.

“We are pleased with the increase in the Russell 3000 Index,” he said Paul Reitz, President and CEO of Titan. “Inclusion in this index further highlights the progress we have made over the past twelve months and should help continue to expand our reach and support greater awareness of Titan within the investment community.”

The annual Russell Index rebuild captures 4,000 of the largest U.S. stocks since May 7, ranking them according to the total market capitalization. Membership in Russell 3000 The index, which stays in place for a year, means automatic inclusion in the large Russell 1000 hat Russell 2000 Index or small cap The index, as well as the appropriate growth indices and value style. FTSE Russell defines membership in its Russell indexes primarily by objective rankings, market capitalization, and style attributes.

Russell indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as standards for active investment strategies. approximately $ 10.6 trillion in assets are valued alongside US Russell indices. Russell Indices are part of the FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on Russell 2000 Index and reconstruction of Russell indexes, go to the section “Russell Reconstitution” in FTSE Russell Website.

Safe harbor statement:

This press release contains future statements. These future statements are covered by the secure port for “forward-looking statements” provided by the 1995 Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act. The words “believe”, “wait”, “foresee”, ” plan “,” will, “” can, “” potential “,” can “,” will “and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are not usually of a historical nature. These future statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs about future developments and their potential impact on us. Although we believe the assumptions underlying these future statements are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and may vary based on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of Titan International, Inc. . As a result, any of these assumptions may prove to be inaccurate and future statements based on these assumptions may be inaccurate, and the actual results may differ materially from those shown or predicted by such statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be construed as a representation of such plans, estimates or expectations to be achieved. The issues discussed in these future statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause current results and trends to differ materially from those made, forecast or implied in future statements, depending on a a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to, the continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance; changes in the Company’s end-user markets in which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic or global economic or regulatory impacts or otherwise; market changes, including new products and price changes by the Company’s competitors; the ability of the enterprise to maintain satisfactory working relationships; unfavorable results of court proceedings; the ability of the enterprise to comply with current or future regulations applicable to the company’s business and the industry in which it competes or the actions taken or orders issued by regulatory authorities; availability and price of raw materials; operating efficiency levels; the effects of the company’s debt and its compliance with its terms; changes in the interest rate environment and their effects on the Company ‘s outstanding debt; adverse product liability and warranty claims; actions of domestic and foreign governments, including the imposition of additional tariffs; geopolitical and economic uncertainties regarding the countries in which the Company operates or does business; acquisition-related risks, including difficulty integrating operations and personnel, discontinuation of ongoing business and increased costs; investment results; the effects of possible processes to explore different strategic transactions, including possible provisions; fluctuations in currency translations; risks related to environmental laws and regulations; risks in relation to our production facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become inoperable; risks related to financial reporting, internal controls, tax accounting and information systems; and risks and other factors detailed in the Company’s periodic reports submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission, including disclosures under “Risk Factors” in those reports. These future statements are made only on the date of this instruction. The Company warns that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any future statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason other than as required by law.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-road wheels, tires, fittings and wheelchair products. Headquartered in Illinois, The company globally manufactures a wide range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and subsequent market customers in the agriculture, land / construction and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-international-inc-announces-addition-to-the-russell-3000-index-301321440.html

SOURCES Titan International, Inc.