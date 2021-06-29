Will Tropical Storm Enrique bring rain, colder temperatures in the Phoenix metro?





A tropical storm that once was Hurricane Enrique is likely to bring some rain and heat relief to the Phoenix subway on Tuesday and Wednesday. Grant LaChat, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told the Republic of Arizona that Hurricane Enrique had degraded to a tropical storm on Monday. LaChat said the storm, combined with high pressure from the West Bank that is fueling extreme heat in the Northwest Pacific, is bringing moisture to the Valley. He added that most areas will see only a tenth of an inch of rain or less over the next few days, though some areas may have more if a storm stays in one place for a while. LaChat said the storms will also bring 30-40 mph winds which can easily create dust and dark visibility. He recommended that drivers in such situations pull back and turn off their lights so that other drivers do not mislead them while being on the road. Better it is to retreat and be confident than to continue when you really see nothing, LaChat said. He also said the storms will bring slightly colder temperatures to the Valley, rising to a low of 100, when the average for this time of year is 107 degrees. LaChat said the rain is unlikely to continue until the fourth weekend of July, though it was too soon to say for sure. Tropical Storm Enrique is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of western Mexico, causing flooding and landslides of potentially life-threatening mud, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center The agency estimates that the storm will reach the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula on Wednesday morning as it leaves off the southwest coast of Mexico. The peninsula could see strong winds from the storm as early as Tuesday morning. The core of the storm was 110 miles northwest of Cabo Corrientes as of Monday afternoon. Reach reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell. Support local journalism.Register at azcentral.com today.

