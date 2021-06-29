The US warns that Islamic State extremists are still a global threat

ROME As the U.S. works on its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, members of the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group met on Monday to work out the next steps against the extremist group.

The meeting comes just a day after US-led airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias near the Iraq-Syria border

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio co-chaired the meeting of senior officials from the seven-year, 83-member bloc. Participants were summarizing current efforts to secure the complete defeat of IS, the remnants of which still pose a threat to Iraq and Syria and have shown signs of growth in parts of Africa.

Among other important international priorities, including mitigating the coronavirus pandemic and strengthening the fight against climate change, the coalition is hoping to stabilize IS-liberated areas, repatriate and hold foreign fighters accountable for their actions and combat. of extremist messages.

Blinken and Di Maio urged representatives of 77 other countries and the five organizations that make up the coalition not to remove their guards.

We need to increase the action taken by the coalition, increasing the areas in which we can operate, Di Maio said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, right, speaks at a press conference at the Fiera Roma in Rome on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Andrew Harnik / Pool through AP)

Outside of Iraq and Syria, he said there was an alarming increase in IS activity, particularly in the Sahel, Mozambique, and the top U.S. general in the Middle East says ISIS in Iraq and Syria still poses a long-term threat. He called on the coalition to set up a special mechanism to deal with the threat in Africa.

Blinken noted that despite their defeat, IS elements in Iraq and Syria still aspire to carry out large-scale attacks.

Together, we must remain as committed to our stabilization goals as we did in our military campaign that resulted in victories on the battlefield, he said.

Blinken announced a new US $ 436 million contribution to help displaced people in Syria and surrounding countries and called for a new effort to repatriate and rehabilitate or prosecute some 10,000 IS fighters who remain imprisoned by the Forces Syrian Defense.

This situation is simply unstable, Blinken said. It just can’t go on indefinitely. However, no country present made any new commitments to repatriate their nationals and it was unclear whether the number of detainees could be significantly reduced in the short term.

Blinken also announced sanctions against Ousmane Illiassou Djibo, a Nigerian national who is a key leader of the Islamic State branch in the greater Sahara. Djibo was designated a global terrorist, which means that every one of his U.S. is frozen and Americans are barred from any transaction with him.

In addition to the meeting on IS, foreign ministers of countries concerned about the wider conflict in Syria met in Rome ahead of a critical UN vote on whether to maintain a humanitarian aid corridor from Turkey. Russia has resisted re-authorizing the channel between stalled peace talks between the Syrian government and rebel groups.

Two senior U.S. officials said Blinken told the Syria conference that the U.S. believes the corridor should be reauthorized and widened to prevent more deaths. Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private diplomatic talks, said Blinken made it clear that any US-Russian cooperation on Syria would depend on Moscow agreeing to the extension. Russia, however, was not present at the meeting.

Last week, UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pederson said there were disturbing signs that the Islamic State could become stronger in the country and called for increased co-operation to oppose it. Pederson has also joined calls for new international talks to end the civil war in Syria.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in March 2011, numerous high-level rallies aimed at ending the fighting and leading the country towards a political transition have failed. The UN, the US, Russia and many other countries support a 2015 Security Council resolution approving a roadmap for peace in Syria that requires a new constitution followed by UN-supervised elections.

Blinken, who also met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and President Sergio Mattarella on Monday, hailed the state of US-European relations, noting that Italy, France and Germany are the three countries he visited on his current European tour. of NATO alone, the Seventh Group and the European Union.

We share a deep commitment to promoting democracy and human rights, he said. We see the same big challenges on the horizon. And we recognize that we can not handle them alone.

Blinken and Di Maio downplayed differences between the US and Italy over China, saying there was a growing awareness of the complications and risks of relations with Beijing.